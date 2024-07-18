AdvertisingNewsletter

Gumtree Barks Up The Right Tree, Bringing Awareness To Rehoming Pets In New Campaign

Gumtree has put its best paw forward to bring awareness to the community on the importance of rehoming pets, with a six-month national campaign, via oOh!media and We Meet At Last.

The “Rehome Sweet Rehome” campaign is about getting Australians to consider a pet needing rehoming over a newly bred pet. The campaign will focus heavily on high-traffic areas in every major capital city.

“At Gumtree, we’re very passionate about this initiative, and so are our partners. By leveraging oOh!media’s extensive classic bus shelter network over the next six months, we know we can amplify our important message to reach audiences at scale,” said Aaron Thomas, Gumtree trade marketing manager.

“The brains behind the creative, We Meet At Last, provided their expertise pro bono, featuring shelter pets in the campaign collateral, thanks to a partnership with Perth-based shelter, A1 Wheatbelt Rescue Dogs”.

We Meet At Last founder, Andrew Fraser, set out to create an emotional connection with shelter pets, prompting us all to consider rehoming.

“Often causes like this try to guilt us into action. Rehoming a pet is a wonderful, positive thing to do. We wanted our messages to communicate that in a joyful and positive way,” said Fraser.

“Helping our furry friends find their forever home is an important issue, and we are proud to be doing what we can to help. As always, the Gumtree team, together with We Meet At Last, have created a fantastic and creative concept that brilliantly captures attention across our street furniture,” said Chris Freel, group director, oOh!media.

The campaign kicked off on 15 of July and will run for six months across Australia. The campaign asks consumers to check Gumtree to consider opening their home to a loving rehoming pet.

“We have been working with a licensed veterinarian who has produced a range of content with advice for our users around choosing a shelter and things to try before deciding to rehome your pet, all this content can be found in our new tips and guides section,” said Tommy Logtenberg, Gumtree CEO.

“Just six months ago we launched a dedicated Gumtree homepage for our pet’s category and since then we have continued our investment in this space, including launching Pet Insurance through a partnership with PetSure, offering the best protection for your best friend”.

“Last year we asked you to shop Gumtree before you buy, in our “Paint Australia Green” campaign and we are doing it again – Check Gumtree to rehome a pet before you buy,” added Logtenberg.

