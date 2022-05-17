Guest Calls Piers Morgan A “C*nt” During Awkward Live Cross

[B&T does warn this article contains offensive language that may offend.] British TV host Piers Morgan is arguably one of the most polarising figures in world media – you either love him or you loathe him.

And an unfortunate incident in last night’s edition of Piers Morgan: Uncensored reveals even his guests aren’t great fans of the 57-year-old’s work.

Morgan was interviewing an unnamed guest about trans’ and women’s rights when the person proceeded to call the presenter a “c*nt” during a live cross.

At one point, the guest said: “I don’t really know. I’m going to leave the interview now. I kind of only came on here because I thought it would be kind of funny.

“I want to say you’re a c*nt,” they added, before being cut off.

However, Morgan appeared to take the abuse all in his stride.

“I want to apologise again to all viewers,” he said after suffering the unsavoury insult.

A viewer later tweeted the clip with the caption: “I see ‘Piers Morgan, Uncensored’ is having a good one tonight. Morgan responded: “Does what it says on the tin.”