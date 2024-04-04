GroupM Gets A Sweet Deal As It Snares Nestlé Media Account

Nestlé Oceania has appointed GroupM to manage its media account in Australia and New Zealand across its portfolio of brands.

Lead image: Anneliese Douglass, Nestlé Oceania director of marketing and communications.

Specifically, GroupM’s agency-scaling OpenMind solution saw it win the account away from the incumbent UM.

Nestlé Oceania director of marketing and communications, Anneliese Douglass said that appointment followed a comprehensive tender process as part of Nestlé’s global media transformation review.

“We wish to thank UM, Publicis and GroupM for all their work as part of the review. All three presented compelling, quality work which highlighted the strength of Australia and New Zealand’s media companies,” Ms Douglass said.

“In particular, I wish to acknowledge the work of UM, who have delivered great strategic work and strong media buying results since 2018. We wish them all the best for the future.

“The Nestlé Australia and New Zealand team is looking forward to our future relationship with OpenMind powered by GroupM.”

GroupM Australia and New Zealand CEO, Aimee Buchanan, added, “We are thrilled that Nestlé has chosen OpenMind to help deliver on its media transformation across ANZ.

“We were immediately excited by the Nestlé ambition and have loved working through this process with the team.  Our proposed combination of capability, innovation and technology resonated as a vehicle for growth.

“We can’t wait to get started working on these amazing brands, with this great group of marketers.”

The appointment of OpenMind powered by GroupM is effective 1 June 2024.




Adam Scott & Cam Smith Swing Into Nine WWOS Coverage Of 2024 Masters
  • Media

Adam Scott & Cam Smith Swing Into Nine WWOS Coverage Of 2024 Masters

Nine’s Wide World of Sports has announced that it will showcase all the action of The Masters across 9Now and 9GemHD, live and free from April 11. Lead image: Cam Smith (left) and Adam Scott (right) Former Masters champion Adam Scott will lead Australia’s contingent alongside Cameron Smith, Jason Day, 2023 Australian PGA champion Min […]

Allied Pinnacle Harvests Molasses As Creative Lead For Launch Of Wise Wheat Brand
  • Advertising

Allied Pinnacle Harvests Molasses As Creative Lead For Launch Of Wise Wheat Brand

Allied Pinnacle has appointed FMCG brand and design agency Molasses to help launch Wise Wheat in Australia. This new naturally grown wheat contains six times more fibre than standard wheat flour. Molasses won the business following a multi-agency pitch and, working alongside the Allied Pinnacle team, is developing the brand strategy, positioning, and creative, from […]

Rethink Ink: Reaching The Highflyers
  • Partner Content

Rethink Ink: Reaching The Highflyers

Wonder what the world is like for those who turn left on aeroplanes? Discover it here.

Pepperstone Serves Up John McEnroe In New Global Campaign Via Saatchi & Saatchi NZ
  • Campaigns

Pepperstone Serves Up John McEnroe In New Global Campaign Via Saatchi & Saatchi NZ

Online global forex and CFD broker Pepperstone, together with Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand, launched a new global campaign aimed at shaking traders out of their apathy – challenging what they are putting up with from other brokers. The campaign, which launches with a hero 60-second spot featuring a temperamental 1980s John McEnroe, aims to […]

News Corp Sport Partners With Partnerbrite Through Fan-Targeted Digital Campaigns
  • Advertising

News Corp Sport Partners With Partnerbrite Through Fan-Targeted Digital Campaigns

News Corp Australia’s News Sport Network has announced it is partnering with Partnerbrite to transform partnerships through fan-targeted digital campaigns on social, video, and display channels. Lead Image: Nick Lockwood – Partnerbrite Bridging the gap between data-rich sports organisations and targeted marketing campaigns, enhancing fan-brand connections and driving mutual benefits for all stakeholders, Partnerbrite aims to […]