GroupM Gets A Sweet Deal As It Snares Nestlé Media Account

Nestlé Oceania has appointed GroupM to manage its media account in Australia and New Zealand across its portfolio of brands.

Lead image: Anneliese Douglass, Nestlé Oceania director of marketing and communications.

Specifically, GroupM’s agency-scaling OpenMind solution saw it win the account away from the incumbent UM.

Nestlé Oceania director of marketing and communications, Anneliese Douglass said that appointment followed a comprehensive tender process as part of Nestlé’s global media transformation review.

“We wish to thank UM, Publicis and GroupM for all their work as part of the review. All three presented compelling, quality work which highlighted the strength of Australia and New Zealand’s media companies,” Ms Douglass said.

“In particular, I wish to acknowledge the work of UM, who have delivered great strategic work and strong media buying results since 2018. We wish them all the best for the future.

“The Nestlé Australia and New Zealand team is looking forward to our future relationship with OpenMind powered by GroupM.”

GroupM Australia and New Zealand CEO, Aimee Buchanan, added, “We are thrilled that Nestlé has chosen OpenMind to help deliver on its media transformation across ANZ.

“We were immediately excited by the Nestlé ambition and have loved working through this process with the team. Our proposed combination of capability, innovation and technology resonated as a vehicle for growth.

“We can’t wait to get started working on these amazing brands, with this great group of marketers.”

The appointment of OpenMind powered by GroupM is effective 1 June 2024.