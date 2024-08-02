GroupM Expands Global Growth & Marketing Team, Wavemaker UK Exec Hamish Davis To Lead Global New Business

GroupM has expanded its global growth and marketing team with six new staff, led by Toby Jenner Wavemaker global CEO and global president, GroupM clients, as part of a “first wave” of appointments for the team.

Jenner was elevated to his new role in May, which sees him head GroupM’s global proposition, go-to-market strategy and the integration of the holdco’s growth, marketing and comms teams.

Hamish Davies, chief global growth and marketing officer at Wavemaker, will become global chief growth officer at GroupM and will be responsible for the group’s global new business.

Emma Maple, Wavemaker’s global head of growth operations, will step into a global growth operations lead role at GroupM, managing resources and logistics for all global pitches and pitch squads operating out of the UK.

Laura Neal, global head of business systems at EssenceMediacom, will be moving to a similar role and tasked with uniting and simplifying its tools, technologies and processes as global head of business reporting and systems.

Alexandra Scillieri, partner and global head of design for EssenceMediacom, will also join the team as global head of design and production. Shipra Roy, global chief people, inclusion and culture officer at Wavemaker, will become global chief people officer, growth and marketing and Sam Weston, GroupM’s executive director, global corporate communications, will become global head of corporate and industry communications and marketing.

Davies, Maple, Neal and Roy will be based in the UK, with Scillieri and Weston based in the US.

Jenner said: “We are building a team which represents talent who are uniquely qualified, not just for Group M but for the industry as a whole.

“They underscore the unrivalled depth of talent and expertise we are able to deploy on behalf of our clients around the world and our commitment to delivering integrated, agile and effective solutions that continue to set new standards for excellence in our industry.”