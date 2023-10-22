GroupM And Criteo Partner To Drive Commerce Media Innovation In APAC

Criteo, the commerce media company, and GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, has announced the first partnership in Asia Pacific (APAC) to strengthen omnichannel commerce media capabilities for GroupM clients in the region.

The partnership brings together product sales data and the proprietary media solutions of GroupM, with privacy-safe commerce audiences and proximity-based insights provided by Criteo. Criteo’s insights technology will further enhance media planning, budget allocation and best-in-class activation, enabling new levels of relevance, optimization and conversion for GroupM clients across all channels.

“The innovation in commerce that will be made possible through this collaboration with Criteo is a significant and hugely exciting development for advertisers in APAC, and for our industry as a whole,” said Anita Munro, chief investment officer for GroupM APAC.

“Combining Criteo’s commerce media capabilities with our own not only strengthens our commerce offering in the region but also allows us to set a new standard for what’s possible in advertising by bringing products, media, clients and consumers closer than ever before”.

The partnership between Criteo and GroupM will also expand access for GroupM’s clients to Criteo’s holistic omnichannel monetization solution, via Criteo’s acquisition earlier this year (formally known as Brandcrush). This solution allows retailers to manage their entire media inventory across both ecommerce and physical retail while enabling brands and agencies to seamlessly discover and purchase omnichannel media from leading retailers. Tools available to GroupM clients include 360° media asset activation, ranging from in-store activations such as point-of-sale displays, to out-of-store activations like inbox sampling, and online activations such as email and social.

“Together with GroupM, we are honoured to usher in the next era of omnichannel marketing in the region,” said Taranjeet Singh, managing director, Enterprise, APAC at Criteo. “This partnership represents a union of industry leadership, and we are optimistic that it will drive greater integration across omnichannel campaigns and elevate success for brands and advertisers”.

As commerce media continues to accelerate, Criteo and GroupM plan to evolve the partnership by looking at strategic opportunities across media-buying capabilities and insights to drive predictive decision-making. Further collaborative efforts to develop best practices in the area aim to unlock many exciting possibilities.