Grimace Touches Down In Australia To Launch The World-Famous Grimace Shake For Macca’s Via Akcelo

For the much-anticipated release of the Grimace Shake in Australia, McDonald’s has launched an integrated brand campaign celebrating the unlikely superstardom of its humble and lovable VIP.

Developed by brand experience and innovation company Akcelo, the ‘Very Important Purple’ campaign goes all in on the fandom and hype surrounding Grimace and his Shake by giving the iconic mascot a Down Under welcome fit for a rockstar.

“Grimace has been making fuzzy waves around the globe, and now it’s our turn to celebrate. The Grimace Shake is fun, vibrant and bursting with flavour. It’s a tribute to Grimace and the joy he’s brought to Macca’s fans over the years. So buckle up – we’re finally giving Aussies what they’ve been waiting for, and we know they’re going to LOVE it,” said Amanda Nakad, marketing director for McDonald’s Australia.

In partnership with OMD, the campaign kicked off with a teaser announcement at last weekend’s AFL Grand Final and a baggage carousel takeover at Sydney Airport. This Friday, Grimace’s purple reign will truly hit the stratosphere as the Shake becomes available in restaurants nationwide, supported by an exciting multi-channel campaign across TV, Cinema, Digital, OOH, Social, In-restaurant Experience, Activations, CRM, Influencer and PR.

“Macca’s fans of every generation adore Grimace, so his arrival here is a big deal. With this campaign, we’ve captured the unfiltered excitement of the Aussie public and Macca’s own crew, a feeling beautifully brought to life by India Harris (Rabbit) and Juliet Taylor (Pool Collective), and all our production partners,” said Oskar Westerdal, creative partner at Akcelo.

“This project has brought so much joy to every corner of Akcelo. From our restaurant experience and packaging design team, to our strategists, creatives and producers – everyone simply can’t help but love Grimace, and we are thrilled to have been tasked with creating this incredible campaign in his name,” said Aden Hepburn, CEO Akcelo.

