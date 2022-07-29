Grill’d Doubles Meal Donations During National Homelessness Week

Grill’d Doubles Meal Donations During National Homelessness Week
Australian home-grown burger brand Grill’d has announced it will be doubling its member meal donations, via their Relish Membership, during National Homelessness Week (1-7 August).

In partnership with St Vincent de Paul Society, Relish members will be able to donate two meals (usually one meal is donated when the members have reached eight burger purchases) to help those doing it tough in our cities.

Every day, hundreds of Australians facing homelessness approach charitable organisations for support. Within Australia, there are around 116,000 Australians experiencing homelessness.

Via Relish Membership with Heart, loyal members who have completed the ‘8 and Donate’ journey have donated 43,923 meals to Vinnies food services nationally.

In addition, on the 2nd of August, five CBD locations will close to feed those experiencing homelessness. The restaurant closure initiative began in March and has provided 2,488 meals across multiple states.

Last month Grill’d also donated $75,000 across key charity partners St Vincent de Paul Society, The Salvation Army and the Australian Red Cross within a National Takeover of their Local Matters fundraising program, to further contribute to the concerning homelessness issue across the country.

