Greg “Sparrow” Graham Unpacks The Action From Global Citizen NOW Action Summit
The Global Citizen NOW action summit took place in Melbourne this week. It featured leading voices and innovators from across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond for a dynamic, two-day program focused on driving decisive action to end extreme poverty across the region and the world, including Crowded House, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and Xanana Gusmão, Prime Minister of Timor-Leste.
Global Citizen Ambassadors Hugh Jackman and Charlie Puth, Julia Gillard, the 27th Prime Minister of Australia, and Ajay Banga, the President of the World Bank, joined the program virtually.
With a focus on engaging and elevating young innovators from across Australia and the Asia-Pacific region, Global Citizen NOW: Melbourne convened world leaders, artists, advocates, journalists, influencers, policy experts and more than 300 of the brightest young leaders from across the region. Hosted at CENTREPIECE at Melbourne Park, the summit drove action on the climate crisis, gender inequity, innovations in health systems and fighting food insecurity.
B&T editorial consultant Greg “Sparrow” Graham attended the event, which he described as an “incredible few days in Melbourne.”
“30 of the brightest young minds from the APAC region who are literally changing the world, plus influential decision-makers, politicians, and some of the biggest names in music both in Australia and the world, tackle global issues. Most importantly, it’s all about taking action to solve them,” Graham said.
The event’s partners included the Vic Government and an impressive roster of global clients, such as P&G, Cisco, and Citi.
“The main takeaway for marketers was the total commitment of these clients to not only a purpose but making a real difference with tangible, measurable action,” Graham said. “ACTION was the word of the event, and the case studies that brought this to life were powerful and saved lives in the APAC region”.
The summit concluded with Global Citizen Nights, an intimate evening of music and storytelling headlined by Crowded House. Taking place at the Palais Theatre on St Kilda’s foreshore on 6 March, the event honoured the stories of young trailblazers from across the Asia-Pacific region who are profoundly impacting their local communities in the areas of climate action, gender equity and more.
“For me, P&G was the gold standard, and the work they are doing, particularly in India, where 1 out of 5 girls drop out of school due to lack of period education and products, is outstanding. The Keep Girls in School program with education and free Whisper products jolts people to face taboos and once again take action. These actions are making a difference on the ground in underdeveloped countries. P&G, Cisco, and Citi aren’t just promising to implement their purpose but really walking the walk with effective action and results,” Graham said.
