Greedy Bank Bosses Spoofed In Witty Work For Ungreedy Bank

In these days where everyone’s fixated on AI, chatbots and other horrors, UK bank Nationwide is flying the flag for that seemingly long-forgotten idea of old-fashioned, human-side customer service.

In a new spot via London agency New Commercial Arts, the work’s theme is one that most Aussies can probably relate to – big, heartless bank bosses, closing branches and replacing humans with robots.

The ad also brings some serious acting clout with Golden Globe winner Dominic West hamming it up in the role of the heartless boss of the fictional ‘Any Bank’.

The spot is reportedly the first in a series for Nationwide which now claims it has the biggest branch network in the UK.

It’s good, evil fun. Watch on below: