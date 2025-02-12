Great Place To Work Taps Engaging.io For New Marketing Platform

Workplace culture business Great Place To Work has appointed tech consultancy Engaging.io to implement a new marketing platform ensuring its teams across ANZ and ASEAN continue to deliver impactful campaigns.

Great Place To Work, which evaluates and celebrates outstanding workplace cultures, identified Engaging’s alignment with its values as a key factor in its decision. Engaging was recognised in its Best Workplaces in Australia rankings for the third consecutive year in 2024 where it came third in the Small Business category for Tech.

The Sydney consultancy will implement HubSpot’s Marketing Hub across operations in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Great Place To Work’s HubSpot implementation reflects its focus on adding more value to clients by enabling team members to work more efficiently and with state of the art technology.

Michelle O’Keeffe, CEO of Engaging, said: “As a business that is passionate about creating an exceptional workplace, we’re thrilled to partner with Great Place To Work. Our ranking on their Best Places To Work list reflects our commitment to fostering an exceptional team culture, and we’ll bring that same ethos to this collaboration. By implementing HubSpot’s Marketing Hub we will empower their teams across ANZ and ASEAN to streamline operations and drive smarter, data-driven marketing strategies.”

Roland Wee, board chair, Great Place To Work ANZ and ASEAN, added: “We believe in working with companies that share our values. Engaging has been on our Best Workplaces™ rankings for three consecutive years and this is testament to their culture. If Engaging takes care of their team, I am confident that their team will take care of ours, and this is evident even in the short time that we have started working on this project. Engaging also came highly recommended by HubSpot and this is proof that having a strong company culture is not just better for people, it is also better for business. HubSpot is a well-recognised platform and is the next step in our implementation of advanced technologies. I look forward to a fruitful project with Engaging to deliver even greater value to Great Place To Work clients around the region.”

The latest win for Engaging, a globally recognised HubSpot partner, comes after an exceptional 2024 where it added more than 40 new clients, expanded its US operations and significantly increased its solutions consulting team.