Grazia Australia’s Jessica Bailey Joins ELLE Australia As Editor

Are Media, omnichannel content company for women, has announced the appointment of Jessica Bailey as editor of ELLE Australia, fashion and beauty brand.

A fashion and lifestyle editor and journalist, Jessica will join ELLE Australia on 10 February to oversee the brand’s content direction, as well as steer ELLE towards becoming an omnichannel fashion and beauty platform for Gen Z and young millennial women.

Bailey’s previous role was a decade-long stint as editorial director of Grazia Australia. Bailey will also aid in organising ELLE initiatives including the Next Gen Awards, styling masterclasses and the return of its podcast, ‘What The ELLE?’.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Jessica to Are Media to lead the exciting growth of ELLE Australia after last year’s highly successful print relaunch. Over the past 10 years, ELLE.com.au has become one of Australia’s premium digital destinations for smart, savvy Gen Z and Y women, reaching a total Australian audience of over 1.5 million across all touch points. ELLE Australia is a social powerhouse, with 753,000 followers on Facebook, 302,000 on Instagram and the fastest-growing TikTok channel in the market, up 1,000 per cent last year,” Are Media general manager of fashion and beauty Nicky Briger said.

“16 years ago, I started my career at 54 Park Street so this is a full-circle moment for me. For years, ELLE’s spirit, style and distinct point of view have remained unparalleled and have made it the leading fashion brand for young women across the world. ELLE Australia’s 2024 print relaunch was the most exciting masthead revival of the year, and I’m thrilled and honoured to return to Park Street to lead this big, beautiful brand into its future. This year, the ELLE masthead will celebrate its 80th birthday, and the significance of becoming ELLE Australia’s editor in this milestone year is not lost on me. I’m beyond excited about this opportunity and can’t wait to get started,” Bailey added.

Last year’s re-launch of ELLE Australia magazine forms part of Are Media’s luxury portfolio, which includes marie claire, Gourmet Traveller, Beauty Crew, Beauty Heaven and Girlfriend.

ELLE has 50 editions globally, 37 million social media followers and 70 million unique browsers.