Grab Your Popcorn! The 2024 TikTok Young Lions Shortlist Is Here!

Adland’s brightest young talent will soon duke it out for a chance to battle the world’s best at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

After weeks of restless nights and finger-nail carnage, the industry’s top young creative execs can now rest easy – The TikTok Young Lions Shortlist has landed.

This year there were hundreds of applicants setting a very high benchmark in creative ideas across design, digital, film, marketing and media.

Our panel of expert judges have whittled it down to 25 incredible entries that showcase the very best of what our industry has to offer (within the age requirements, of course).

Tickets for the winners’ reveal party can be bought at the TikTok Young Lions website HERE.

TikTok Young Lions Shortlist

DESIGN sponsored by Outdoor Media Association

Alana von Drehnen & Ruben Savariego – Apparent

Anna Forsyth & Kat Van Berkel – CHEP Network

Eden Payne & Stella Palmer – Kopi Su Studio

Louis Johanson & Amy Toma – R/GA

Sarah Sweeney & Laura Adamson – Hardhat

DIGITAL sponsored by TikTok

Abby Clark & Laura Murphy – MBCS Australia

Cindy Diep & Kate Price – Ogilvy Australia

Daniel Borghesi & Jake Rowland – M&C Saatchi

Heidi Rabbitts & Eliza Smith – Dentsu Creative

Shaun McFarlane & Isobella Plush – Special Group Australia

FILM sponsored by TikTok

Felix Barnett, Trinity Ross – The Bundy Agency and CHEP Network

Katy Hulton & Elly Pipiciello – Howatson + Company

Kean Szczur & Leighton Howindt – Dentsu Creative

Madelene McGuinness & Jordan Ellis – VML

Ruby Koco & Cam Casey – CHEP Network

MARKETING sponsored by Nine

Alana Keegan & Zara Gross – Domino’s Pizza Enterprises & Supercheap Auto

Jessica Allan & Paulina Bolaira – JCDecaux

Keira Spencer & Laura Currie – Google

Krishma Sood & Arianne Riley – The Arnott’s Group

Meagan Bebndorf & Meagan Aquilina – Flight Centre

MEDIA sponsored by The Trade Desk

Aimee Carron & Caitlin Watters – Kinesso & UM

Celie Stewart & Rubi Hudson – Wavemaker

Ryan Hancock & Jodie Allen – Match & Wood

Sebastian Liell-Cock & Nicholas Bagaric – PHD Media

Sophie Stone & Olivia Hawkes – This is Flow & Wavemaker

These talented entrants will now attend a live briefing session on 16 April at TikTok headquarters at Salesforce Tower in Sydney’s Circular Quay.

Entrants will then present to a live judging panel the following day, with winners announced on 18 April.

The winners will be flown off to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in June, where they will compete on the global stage in the world’s largest annual gathering of the creative community.

The Misfits Media team will be in touch with the shortlisted teams directly with more details on the live briefing and judging day.

Congratulations to all of the shortlisted entrants and best of luck in the next round.

A big thanks to all of our sponsors.