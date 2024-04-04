Grab Your Popcorn! The 2024 TikTok Young Lions Shortlist Is Here!

Grab Your Popcorn! The 2024 TikTok Young Lions Shortlist Is Here!
Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman



Adland’s brightest young talent will soon duke it out for a chance to battle the world’s best at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

After weeks of restless nights and finger-nail carnage, the industry’s top young creative execs can now rest easy – The TikTok Young Lions Shortlist has landed. 

This year there were hundreds of applicants setting a very high benchmark in creative ideas across design, digital, film, marketing and media.

Our panel of expert judges have whittled it down to 25 incredible entries that showcase the very best of what our industry has to offer (within the age requirements, of course).

Tickets for the winners’ reveal party can be bought at the TikTok Young Lions website HERE.

TikTok Young Lions Shortlist

DESIGN sponsored by Outdoor Media Association

Alana von Drehnen & Ruben Savariego – Apparent

Anna Forsyth & Kat Van Berkel – CHEP Network

Eden Payne & Stella Palmer – Kopi Su Studio

Louis Johanson & Amy Toma – R/GA

Sarah Sweeney & Laura Adamson – Hardhat

 

DIGITAL sponsored by TikTok

Abby Clark & Laura Murphy – MBCS Australia

Cindy Diep & Kate Price – Ogilvy Australia

Daniel Borghesi & Jake Rowland – M&C Saatchi

Heidi Rabbitts & Eliza Smith – Dentsu Creative

Shaun McFarlane & Isobella Plush – Special Group Australia

 

FILM sponsored by TikTok

Felix Barnett, Trinity Ross – The Bundy Agency and CHEP Network

Katy Hulton & Elly Pipiciello – Howatson + Company

Kean Szczur & Leighton Howindt – Dentsu Creative

Madelene McGuinness & Jordan Ellis – VML

Ruby Koco & Cam Casey – CHEP Network

 

MARKETING sponsored by Nine

Alana Keegan & Zara Gross – Domino’s Pizza Enterprises & Supercheap Auto

Jessica Allan & Paulina Bolaira – JCDecaux

Keira Spencer & Laura Currie – Google

Krishma Sood & Arianne Riley – The Arnott’s Group

Meagan Bebndorf & Meagan Aquilina – Flight Centre

 

MEDIA sponsored by The Trade Desk

Aimee Carron & Caitlin Watters – Kinesso & UM

Celie Stewart & Rubi Hudson – Wavemaker

Ryan Hancock & Jodie Allen – Match & Wood

Sebastian Liell-Cock & Nicholas Bagaric – PHD Media

Sophie Stone & Olivia Hawkes – This is Flow & Wavemaker

 

These talented entrants will now attend a live briefing session on 16 April at TikTok headquarters at Salesforce Tower in Sydney’s Circular Quay.

Entrants will then present to a live judging panel the following day, with winners announced on 18 April.

If you would like to attend the TikTok Young Lions winners reveal party on 18 April, you can buy tickets HERE.

The winners will be flown off to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in June, where they will compete on the global stage in the world’s largest annual gathering of the creative community.

The Misfits Media team will be in touch with the shortlisted teams directly with more details on the live briefing and judging day.

Congratulations to all of the shortlisted entrants and best of luck in the next round. 

A big thanks to all of our sponsors.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Tik Tok Young Lions

Latest News

Adam Scott & Cam Smith Swing Into Nine WWOS Coverage Of 2024 Masters
  • Media

Adam Scott & Cam Smith Swing Into Nine WWOS Coverage Of 2024 Masters

Nine’s Wide World of Sports has announced that it will showcase all the action of The Masters across 9Now and 9GemHD, live and free from April 11. Lead image: Cam Smith (left) and Adam Scott (right) Former Masters champion Adam Scott will lead Australia’s contingent alongside Cameron Smith, Jason Day, 2023 Australian PGA champion Min […]

Allied Pinnacle Harvests Molasses As Creative Lead For Launch Of Wise Wheat Brand
  • Advertising

Allied Pinnacle Harvests Molasses As Creative Lead For Launch Of Wise Wheat Brand

Allied Pinnacle has appointed FMCG brand and design agency Molasses to help launch Wise Wheat in Australia. This new naturally grown wheat contains six times more fibre than standard wheat flour. Molasses won the business following a multi-agency pitch and, working alongside the Allied Pinnacle team, is developing the brand strategy, positioning, and creative, from […]

Rethink Ink: Reaching The Highflyers
  • Partner Content

Rethink Ink: Reaching The Highflyers

Wonder what the world is like for those who turn left on aeroplanes? Discover it here.

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Pepperstone Serves Up John McEnroe In New Global Campaign Via Saatchi & Saatchi NZ
  • Campaigns

Pepperstone Serves Up John McEnroe In New Global Campaign Via Saatchi & Saatchi NZ

Online global forex and CFD broker Pepperstone, together with Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand, launched a new global campaign aimed at shaking traders out of their apathy – challenging what they are putting up with from other brokers. The campaign, which launches with a hero 60-second spot featuring a temperamental 1980s John McEnroe, aims to […]

News Corp Sport Partners With Partnerbrite Through Fan-Targeted Digital Campaigns
  • Advertising

News Corp Sport Partners With Partnerbrite Through Fan-Targeted Digital Campaigns

News Corp Australia’s News Sport Network has announced it is partnering with Partnerbrite to transform partnerships through fan-targeted digital campaigns on social, video, and display channels. Lead Image: Nick Lockwood – Partnerbrite Bridging the gap between data-rich sports organisations and targeted marketing campaigns, enhancing fan-brand connections and driving mutual benefits for all stakeholders, Partnerbrite aims to […]