Advertising

GoTransit Media Group Donates 7,394 Meals To Foodbank Australia This Christmas

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

GoTransit Media Group has donated 7,394 meals to Foodbank Australia as part of its ongoing partnership to support families in need during the holiday season. During a recent campaign period, for every booking made, 20 meals were donated, contributing to a larger mission to fight hunger across the country.

“As a business, it’s rewarding to be able to give back to the community in a meaningful way. Our partnership with Foodbank allows us to help families in need, and we’re proud to continue expanding our efforts across the country,” said Brooke Hindmarsh, marketing lead at GoTransit Media Group.

This donation builds on the company’s continued commitment to Foodbank, which began in May 2023. Since then, GoTransit has run on-road, free-of-charge donation campaigns across Queensland, in areas such as Bayside, the Gold Coast, Ipswich, Sunny Coast, and Townsville. The company’s staff also volunteered for hamper-packing sessions in Brisbane, helping prepare food parcels for those in need.

In 2024, GoTransit expanded its support of Foodbank nationally, extending efforts to Victoria, New South Wales, and the ACT, with plans to bring the partnership to Western Australia, South Australia, the Northern Territory, and Tasmania in 2025.

These efforts are part of a larger mission to support Australians in need during the holiday season.

Related posts:

  1. Kwpx Wins Flinders Uni Creative
  2. Publicis To Send LePub Global In 2025
  3. Howatson + Co Retains Carbon Neutral Status
  4. The Oasis Committee, Sponsors & Guests Celebrate $162k Donation At Intimate Oasis House Breakfast
TAGGED: ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

Intrepid Travel Takes Off With Melbourne Stars Sponsorship
Audible Celebrates New Kids & Family Range This Road Trip Season Via Hello Social
United Cup Warms Up Nine’s Summer Of Tennis
2degrees Melting Sculpture Highlights The Need To “Answer the Call” On Climate Change Via TBWA\NZ
Register Lost your password?