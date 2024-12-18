GoTransit Media Group Donates 7,394 Meals To Foodbank Australia This Christmas

GoTransit Media Group has donated 7,394 meals to Foodbank Australia as part of its ongoing partnership to support families in need during the holiday season. During a recent campaign period, for every booking made, 20 meals were donated, contributing to a larger mission to fight hunger across the country.

“As a business, it’s rewarding to be able to give back to the community in a meaningful way. Our partnership with Foodbank allows us to help families in need, and we’re proud to continue expanding our efforts across the country,” said Brooke Hindmarsh, marketing lead at GoTransit Media Group.

This donation builds on the company’s continued commitment to Foodbank, which began in May 2023. Since then, GoTransit has run on-road, free-of-charge donation campaigns across Queensland, in areas such as Bayside, the Gold Coast, Ipswich, Sunny Coast, and Townsville. The company’s staff also volunteered for hamper-packing sessions in Brisbane, helping prepare food parcels for those in need.

In 2024, GoTransit expanded its support of Foodbank nationally, extending efforts to Victoria, New South Wales, and the ACT, with plans to bring the partnership to Western Australia, South Australia, the Northern Territory, and Tasmania in 2025.

These efforts are part of a larger mission to support Australians in need during the holiday season.