GoTransit Hits The Road With ‘Angry Dad’ To Drive Prostate Cancer Awareness

Every day, Australian men put their health on the back burner, but early detection can save lives. With 1 in 5 men diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, Orval Real Estate partnered with GoTransit Media Group to take this critical message to the streets, using transit advertising to amplify the life-saving work of ManUp! Australia. By bringing this message to the public, the campaign encourages not just men, but their families and loved ones, to start the conversation and take action.

From now until June 30th, multiple bus ads will be traveling across the Gold Coast, delivering a simple but powerful reminder: early detection saves lives.

For Mark Orval, this campaign is personal. Having shared his own prostate cancer journey, he’s committed to breaking the stigma and encouraging more men to get checked. Widely known as ‘Angry Dad,’ Orval has been using his social media platform to extend the reach of this message, ensuring it gets in front of the people who need to hear it most.

“I couldn’t be prouder, and I’m super bloody excited about this, to be honest,” said Orval. “The smile on Leah and Jill’s face from ManUp! Australia when they saw the creative designs come through… jeez, put a big smile on my face too.”

“We’re proud to support this initiative because it’s not just about raising awareness, it’s about prompting real conversations and action,” said Anthony Ball, Production Director at GoTransit Media Group. “By putting this message on buses, we’re ensuring it reaches people in their everyday lives, where a simple reminder could lead to an early check-up that saves a life.”

These eye-catching ads will travel key routes across the Gold Coast, ensuring the message is seen by thousands of people every day.