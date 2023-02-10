“Gormless Set Of Teeth With Human Attached” – Hilarious Pomeranz Polemic On The Bachelor

Margaret Pomeranz has skewered the new season of The Bachelor, tearing apart the format, the “C-minus horndogs,” and the beguiling bevvy of beauties they’re to bed.

The hilarious polemic came from ABC’s The Weekly with Pomeranz taking a shot at everyone on and involved with the Channel 10 show.

“Over the year, it has been a romantic tour de force as emotionally stunted hounds vie for a suitor of equal psychological damage,” she said.

“Now, with an unquenchable thirst from fans and coincidental ratings decline, the show is back with a twist.

“Fresh off his role as the plastic groom on a wedding cake, host Osher Günsberg explains there are now three bachelors.”

Of particular interest was contestant Jasmine’s Only Fans account.

“The women realising they could be starring in a less humiliating form of media than this show,” she said.