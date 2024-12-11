AdvertisingNewsletter

Goodman Fielder Bakes Up Deal With TBWA\Sydney Appointed As New Integrated Creative Agency Partner

Food manufacturer, Goodman Fielder, has named TBWA\Sydney – The Disruption Company® as its integrated creative agency following a competitive pitch process.

TBWA\Sydney will lead all strategy and creative thinking across the ‘Total Brand Experience’ for the Helga’s brand.

“From the get-go, TBWA demonstrated a deep understanding of our brand’s vision. Their disruptive approach to creating impactful work and the way they collaborated with us during the pitch process demonstrated that they would be the right long-term partner for us.” comments Christine Fung, CMO, Goodman Fielder.

“What has been clear from the outset is the spiritof partnership that Goodman Fielder brought to the table – there was a genuine desire to disrupt, starting with the pitch process itself. We loved their ambition for the brand and can’t wait to get started,” said Nitsa Lotus, chief growth officer at TBWA.

The Goodman Fielder appointment follows TBWA’s new business wins in recent weeks, including Defence Force Recruiting and the consolidated Kraft Heinz portfolio.

