Glu Launches In APAC: New AI Platform Promises To Speed Up eCommerce Creative Process

Glu, the AI-powered platform built specifically to address the creative challenges facing ecommerce businesses, has announced its official entry into the APAC region.

The platform is designed for ecommerce teams, social media managers and brands seeking to streamline content creation while maintaining brand consistency.

Using cutting edge Generative AI, Glu eliminates creative bottlenecks by automating repetitive tasks, providing intelligent recommendations and simplifying the entire content production process from creation to publication.

Glu centralises creative operations with AI-powered tools that:

Organise digital assets with automatic tagging and smart recommendations

Generate tailored content suggestions for copy, images and templates

Automate time-consuming tasks like bulk cropping, resizing and background removal

Maintain brand consistency by centralising guidelines and templates

Edit media directly within the platform

Publish content across multiple channels with a single click

Glu allows businesses to manage their entire creative process in one place. It currently integrates with many popular platforms including Shopify, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Google Ads and Mailchimp.

“Glu lets me import media from my Shopify store and publish campaigns across all integrated platforms simultaneously. It saves hundreds of hours that can be better used for other business tasks,” said one early user.

By eliminating the need for multiple tools and complicated workflows, Glu doubles creative production efficiency and reduces software costs.

“We’re beyond excited to be empowering businesses with practical GenAI solutions,” said Glu chief technology officer Sangeeta Mudnal. “Our platform will not only save users precious time, but also help them reach more customers across multiple platforms with consistent, high-quality creative content”

In their industry analysis, the Glu team conducted interviews with more than 50 companies, revealing most production time (68 per cent) is spent adapting existing assets instead of creating new ones. Marketing teams typically focus on 3-4 platforms, leaving potential customers unreached on other channels.

“Glu.ai was built on a foundation of comprehensive customer research, beta testing with clients, and integrating their feedback—all guided by design thinking principles and insights from the Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB) seed program,” Mudnal added.

Glu improves time-to-market for new products, increases engagement on secondary platforms, ensures better brand consistency, and allows creative teams to focus on strategic work that differentiates businesses in the competitive ecommerce landscape.

Future developments for Glu will include additional AI-powered and Agentic AI capabilities. These innovations will build on the platform’s current features, further simplifying creative operations for ecommerce merchants operating in a market worth trillions in global transactions.