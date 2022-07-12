Glow Lab Appoints Stellar As Australian Communications Agency

Glow Lab Appoints Stellar As Australian Communications Agency
Sydney-based communications agency, Stellar, has been appointed to manage the Australian PR for New Zealand natural personal care brand, Glow Lab.

Stellar works with premium lifestyle brands to create stories that travel, and agency leaders Hayley Cole and Gabrielle Sigelski are delighted to be working with the Glow Lab team on its first significant campaign across the ditch.

Glow Lab is quickly proving itself to be the name behind some much-loved products in the homes of Australian consumers. Stellar’s remit is to elevate and broaden the brand’s awareness, via media and publicity, influencer relations and media partnerships.

On the appointment, agency director Hayley Cole said: “Glow Lab is a brand and business our team are proud to be partnering with. It’s incredibly exciting to be working with a team of expert chemists who are creating products sourced from nature and boosted with scientifically proven ingredients to create natural products that genuinely work.

“Good skincare should be accessible to all people and Glow Lab has made this a reality, without compromising on quality and adhering to a strict cruelty free and no nasties policy.”

In Australia, Glow Lab is currently available at Woolworths, Coles, Big W and Chemist Warehouse.

Glow Lab is the most recent business to join Stellar’s line-up of lifestyle brands including Australia’s leading family-owned premium bedding manufacturer and sleep solutions experts, A.H. Beard; rising Sydney hospitality stars, Odd Culture Group; iconic Sydney dining institution, Cafe Sydney; online seafood market, Manettas; Toby’s Estate Coffee; hair styling brand, True Me; and wellness brand, Arbonne.

