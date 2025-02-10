Your How-To Guide To A Finals-Worthy Entry: Introducing The Cairns Hatchlings Workshops

Emerging talent in the advertising, marketing, and media industries, this is your moment! Cairns Hatchlings, presented by Yahoo, is officially launching its exclusive workshop series to help you perfect your entry for this year’s highly competitive program.

Running alongside the electrifying Cairns Crocodiles Festival from May 13–15, 2025, the Hatchlings program is a celebration of creativity and innovation. Participants will compete across seven categories, spanning Audio, Design, Digital, Marketing (sponsored by Boomtown), Media (sponsored by Yahoo!), PR, and Video.

Open to individuals of all ages and backgrounds with 3–8 years of media experience in the Asia-Pacific region, the program is a platform for creative thinkers to make their mark. The workshops, launching Friday, March 7, will help equip entrants with the skills and inspiration needed to excel in the competition.

Catch the In-Person Media Workshop

Among the suite of workshops available online, the in-person Media workshop at the Yahoo! office promises to guide emerging media pros to a finals-worthy entry. This interactive session will provide hands-on training, access to expert advice, and unparalleled networking opportunities with some of the most influential figures in the media space.

No matter the category you’re targeting, these sessions are designed to set you up for success. From strategy to execution, you’ll leave equipped with actionable tools and ideas to make your entry stand out. The workshops are also a chance to broaden your perspective, connect with like-minded creatives, and potentially secure your spot at the Cairns Crocodiles Festival this May.

Space is limited, so make sure to sign up early to secure your spot!

We can’t reveal all the details yet, but we can promise an epic lineup of industry leading judges giving their insights into what makes a finals-worthy entry!

Don’t miss this opportunity to hatch your potential and step into the spotlight. The countdown to creativity is on, and the Cairns Hatchlings program is your ticket to take your career to the next level.

Enter the Cairns Hatchlings today and start your journey toward creative excellence.