Get Your Creative Claws Ready: Hatch Those Ideas With The Cairns Hatchlings Workshops Available Now!

The countdown to creativity is on, and Cairns Hatchlings, presented by Yahoo, is launching its exclusive workshops to support emerging talent across the advertising, marketing, and media industries in preparing their entries for this year’s program.

The Hatchlings is a competitive program designed to showcase emerging talent within the advertising, marketing and media sectors. Scheduled to take place alongside the blockbuster Cairns Crocodiles Festival from May 13-15, 2025, the Hatchlings is poised to inspire creativity across diverse segments of the marketing and advertising industry.

Participants will compete across seven categories representing various industry disciplines. Open to all ages and a diverse range of backgrounds, with three to eight years of media experience in the Asia Pacific region, the program emphasises the belief that true talent and creativity transcends age and background.

These workshops are designed to provide participants with the tools, strategies, and inspiration needed to excel in the Cairns Hatchlings competition. No matter what category you are considering, these sessions will be your golden ticket to success (and perhaps Cairns).

Cairns Hatchlings Categories

Audio – Sponsored by Acast

Teams will record and edit an original audio track to promote an existing brand – this could be a piece of sonic branding, a radio or podcast ad, or something entirely different. The track should be created with different channel iterations in mind.

This category is open to a team of two young professionals based in Asia Pacific working in creative communications, advertising or digital agencies. This category is suitable for, but

not limited to, audio producers, sound engineers, podcasters or sound designers. Freelancers and in-house creative teams from client companies will be accepted to compete in the Audio category.

Design

Teams will create a design for a brand based on a product provided that could take the form of anything from a multiformat out-of-home campaign to an entire visual identity for a brand — with an eye on the real and a look to the future.

This category is open to a team of two young professionals based in Asia Pacific working in creative communications, advertising or digital agencies. This category is suitable for, but not limited to, art directors, creatives, graphic designers, digital designers, photographers and beyond. Freelancers and inhouse creative teams from client companies will be accepted to compete in the Design category.

Digital – Sponsored by reddit

Teams will be tasked with creating an integrated digitally led campaign and are expected to use digital-led executions and technology to solve the brief.

This category is open to a team of two young professionals based in Asia Pacific working in creative communications, advertising or digital agencies. This category is suitable for, but not limited to, social media managers, creative technologists, UX designers, digital producers and digital designers. Freelancers and in-house creative teams from client companies will be accepted to compete in the Digital category.

Marketing – Sponsored by Boomtown

Original, engaging, creative work starts with a strong brief. Teams must work to come up with a concise, direct and compelling brief – the kind that will clearly act as a creative springboard for an agency.

This category is open to a team of two young professionals based in Asia Pacific working in companies that engage the services of advertising and communications agencies (i.e. Arnotts, Google, Unilever, Coca-Cola). We do not accept advertising, marketing, media agencies or freelancers to compete in the marketing category. This category is suitable for, but not limited to, marketing managers, brand managers, category/product managers, client services managers and channel marketing managers.

Media – Sponsored by Yahoo!

Teams are required to craft a compelling and unique media plan that will deliver outsized success to a client business. Each pair will be required to generate the necessary insight to develop an innovative media strategy.

This category is open to a team of two young professionals based in Asia Pacific working in creative communications, advertising or digital agencies. This category is suitable for, but not limited to, media planners, media strategists, media buyers and media managers. Freelancers and in-house creative teams from client companies will be accepted to compete in the Media competition.

PR

Teams will create an innovative and original PR execution for an existing brand that plays cleverly in culture and sees the brand show up in unexpected spaces. Each pair will be required to generate the original insights necessary to create the execution.

This category is open to a team of two young professionals based in Asia Pacific working in creative communications or PR agencies. This category is suitable for, but not limited to, publicists, PR specialists, social media managers or copywriters.

Video

Teams will be given 48 hours to film original footage and edit a 60-second film.

This category is open to a team of two young professionals based in Asia Pacific working in creative communications, advertising or digital agencies. This category is suitable for, but not limited to, art directors, producers, filmmakers and creatives. Freelancers and in-house creative teams from client companies will be accepted to compete in the Video category.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain an edge in the Cairns Hatchlings competition. Whether you’re sharpening your skills or exploring new creative frontiers, the Hatchlings workshops are your first step toward competing at the Cairns Crocodiles Festival from May 13-15, 2025.

