Nine Metro Mastheads Launch Get Fit Content Series With Colonial First State

The new six-part Super Fit editorial series – with launch partner Colonial First State – from the Money experts at Nine‘s metro mastheads Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, Brisbane Times, and WAtoday will take readers step-by-step through how to create the strongest possible super balance.

Lead image: Dominic Powell, money editor, Sydney Morning Herald & The Age

The series will cover everything from planning how much you’ll need to retire comfortably, which funds to use, the best allocation at each age, how and when to make additional contributions, and how to spend in retirement.

With cost of living pressures and rising house prices, more than ever Australians are looking to secure their financial future by focusing on their superannuation.

Specially-commissioned Super Fit stories will appear in the money section of the Wednesday editions of the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age until June 26. They will also feature in a digital collection across the four masthead websites along with some other informative superannuation stories by money experts such as John Collett, Bec Wilson and Paul Benson.

“Getting your super in top shape is one of the most crucial things you can do to ensure a comfortable retirement, yet it’s something many of us don’t think about until it’s too late. Small changes now – like switching funds or making an extra contribution – could mean thousands of extra dollars in your pocket later in life,” said Dominic Powell, money editor.

“If you’re someone who doesn’t know where to start, Super Fit will help you take the first steps on this journey, and answer any questions you have about the most important investment you’ll (probably) ever make,” stressed Powell.

“Growing wealth responsibly and prioritising financial wellbeing and stability are front of mind with our readership. Super Fit presents the perfect platform for our superannuation clients. Allowing them to position themselves as a relatable fund driving superior outcomes for their current and future members that align with our readership’s values,” said James McCluskie, client director of finance and technology.

For many people, their mandatory superannuation investment will be the largest asset they will have in their lifetime. On July 1 the rate that workplaces need to pay employees will increase to 11.5 per cent of their salary, rising to 12 per cent by July 2025.

For young workers embarking on their career through to people approaching retirement, it’s never too late to make sure your superannuation is as healthy as possible.

Super Fit features an interactive superannuation calculator which allows our curious audience to look to the future and see what their nest egg will look like in five, 10, 15, 20 years and beyond.