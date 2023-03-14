George P. Johnson Announces Leadership Changes

George P. Johnson Announces Leadership Changes
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Experience marketers, George P. Johnson (GPJ), continue to transform the world of experience marketing with further leadership changes within the company.

Charles Turner (lead image), former GPJ General Manager (Victoria), has been promoted to the role of Head of Integrated Production ANZ, and Marc Iacono, former GPJ General Manager (A/NZ), has taken on the role of APAC Director of Operations for Project Worldwide.

“The world has changed – we have changed. Experience marketing is no longer synonymous with event delivery. To thrive in a world in which there are no guarantees that our experience-led campaigns will remain as planned, we need to build an agency that is truly integrated in its offering of expert capabilities. Our new model enables us to deliver these and be adaptive to clients ever-changing needs in today’s world” said Christine Mills, Managing Director GPJ A/NZ.

In his new role, Charles will lead the strategic growth, alignment, and ways of working for the production, creative, content, digital, and registration disciplines for the A/NZ business. As the Head of Integrated Production, he will bring together our team of creative thinkers, experience designers, content creators, and integrated producers, supporting the agency to deliver extraordinary experiences that help our clients achieve their business goals.

Charles has extensive experience in the experience marketing industry, with the last eleven years spent at GPJ working on some of the agency’s most high-profile projects, across live events, digital experiences, and content production.

“I am thrilled to take on the role of Head of Integrated Production at GPJ,” said Charles. “I am passionate about bringing subject matter experts together to curate and deliver human-centred experiences; ones that connect brands with their audiences and foster meaningful human connections. These kinds of experiences have unmatched power to shift behaviours and therefore deliver results for our clients.”

To further bolster the agency’s production expertise, Angus Macpherson will be taking on the role of Technical Director A/NZ, previously Head of Production (Victoria). In his new role, Angus will act as technical lead for all major projects across the A/NZ region, helping define the technical approach and solutions for live, broadcast, hybrid, and special projects and to push our craft to the next level.

Marc Iacono, who has been with GPJ for over six years, has stepped into a regional leadership role as Project Worldwide’s APAC Director of Operations. He will be responsible for overseeing the operational aspects of Project Worldwide’s agencies across the Asia Pacific region. Project APAC agencies include George P. Johnson, DARKHORSE, JUXT, Spinifex and Praytell.

“Marc has been an instrumental part of GPJ’s growth and success,” said Ben Taylor, APAC CEO of Project Worldwide. “His operational expertise has helped position us as a leader in experience marketing, and we are thrilled that he will continue to make significant contributions to our company, and the wider industry, in this new role.”

In his new role, Marc will work closely with the regional leadership team to build collaborations across Project Worldwide’s agencies and strengthen their position in the APAC market. He will also identify opportunities to streamline processes and improve operational efficiencies, ensuring client projects are delivered on time, within budget, and to the highest standards.

“Our global strength and local knowledge truly set us apart as leaders in Experience Marketing.” said Marc. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to help us deliver even more value, creativity and innovation to our clients and contribute to the growth of the business.”

GPJ has a strong reputation for delivering extraordinary experiences for clients across the globe, and these local leadership changes will further strengthen the agency’s position as a leader in the experience marketing category here in ANZ.

Please login with linkedin to comment

George P. Johnson

Latest News

Tourism Tasmania Names Lindene Cleary As CMO
  • Media

Tourism Tasmania Names Lindene Cleary As CMO

Tourism Tasmania has announced that Lindene Cleary has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer. Cleary has more than 20 years of experience in marketing leadership and management including key roles within Tourism Tasmania as head of brand marketing and recently as acting chief marketing officer. Her career has included several roles within the Coca-Cola company […]

Petspiration Foundation Showcases How Australians Can Adopt Different
  • Advertising

Petspiration Foundation Showcases How Australians Can Adopt Different

National Pet Adoption Month Adopt Different film to showcase how Australians can give a pet most in need a brighter future. With 1 in 5 families acquiring a new dog or cat 1 to add to the family unit in recent years, the Petspiration Foundation (formally PETstock Assist) is encouraging Australians to Adopt Different this […]

LiSTNR Podcast Network Reached 6.5 Million Listeners In February
  • Technology

LiSTNR Podcast Network Reached 6.5 Million Listeners In February

The LiSTNR podcast network reached more than 6.519 million listeners in February, up by more than 355,000 in January. It also recorded the most podcasts of any publisher in the top 20 podcasts in the February Triton Podcast Ranker released today. LiSTNR podcasts “Hamish & Andy” was the number one comedy podcast, “7am with Schwartz […]

High taxes concept. Young frustrated african american man looking at utility bill, worried about troubles with mortgage payment to bank, having serious problems with debt
  • Media

New Research Uncovers 18-34s Are Bearing The Brunt Of The Cost Of Living Crisis

Younger Australians are feeling immense economic pressure with 70% of 18-to-34- year-olds being negatively impacted by the rising cost of living, a figure that has jumped by 10 percentage points since August 2022, according to an ongoing study from leading strategic insights consultancy Nature. The latest research revealed that 57% of younger Australians are taking […]

Chris Taylor: The Fox News Emails
  • Media

Chris Taylor: The Fox News Emails

Are you loving B&T's new columnist, Chris Taylor? Well, all accolades our way, any hate mail via The Chaser website.

Gelato Messina Saddles Up With Dutch Bike Company LEKKER In Free Ice Cream Campaign
  • Advertising
  • Campaigns

Gelato Messina Saddles Up With Dutch Bike Company LEKKER In Free Ice Cream Campaign

9Gelato Messina has partnered with Dutch bike brand LEKKER to offer free gelato. To enhance the LEKKER test ride experience, Gelato Messina is offering 1 free scoop of ice cream* with every test ride booked via LEKKER between 15 Mar – Sun 9 Apr. To make it even better, LEKKER has prepared pre-determined bike routes […]

Ben Affleck’s AIR, Chronicling The Origin Of The Air Jordan Debuts as SXSW Closing Night Film
  • Media

Ben Affleck’s AIR, Chronicling The Origin Of The Air Jordan Debuts as SXSW Closing Night Film

South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals announced Ben Affleck’s AIR, from Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports, Artists Equity, and Mandalay Pictures, as this year’s Closing Night Film, set to make its surprise debut on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Paramount Theatre. AIR reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling […]

JCDecaux Unveils New Wrap-Around Digital OOH Screen In Auckland
  • Advertising

JCDecaux Unveils New Wrap-Around Digital OOH Screen In Auckland

JCDecaux New Zealand has unveiled The Continental, a new wrap-around Digital Large Format screen at Manukau Road, Auckland. Mike Watkins, country head, JCDecaux New Zealand, said, “This iconic, architecturally designed digital build is one of the most distinctive assets in the country. It is a prime example of our business development strategy in action, to […]

InSites Consulting Rebrands To Human8
  • Marketing

InSites Consulting Rebrands To Human8

InSites Consulting, the global consumer insight and collaboration agency, is rebranding to Human8, the new human-driven consultancy connecting brands with people and culture to drive positive change.