George P. Johnson Announces Leadership Changes

Experience marketers, George P. Johnson (GPJ), continue to transform the world of experience marketing with further leadership changes within the company.

Charles Turner (lead image), former GPJ General Manager (Victoria), has been promoted to the role of Head of Integrated Production ANZ, and Marc Iacono, former GPJ General Manager (A/NZ), has taken on the role of APAC Director of Operations for Project Worldwide.

“The world has changed – we have changed. Experience marketing is no longer synonymous with event delivery. To thrive in a world in which there are no guarantees that our experience-led campaigns will remain as planned, we need to build an agency that is truly integrated in its offering of expert capabilities. Our new model enables us to deliver these and be adaptive to clients ever-changing needs in today’s world” said Christine Mills, Managing Director GPJ A/NZ.

In his new role, Charles will lead the strategic growth, alignment, and ways of working for the production, creative, content, digital, and registration disciplines for the A/NZ business. As the Head of Integrated Production, he will bring together our team of creative thinkers, experience designers, content creators, and integrated producers, supporting the agency to deliver extraordinary experiences that help our clients achieve their business goals.

Charles has extensive experience in the experience marketing industry, with the last eleven years spent at GPJ working on some of the agency’s most high-profile projects, across live events, digital experiences, and content production.

“I am thrilled to take on the role of Head of Integrated Production at GPJ,” said Charles. “I am passionate about bringing subject matter experts together to curate and deliver human-centred experiences; ones that connect brands with their audiences and foster meaningful human connections. These kinds of experiences have unmatched power to shift behaviours and therefore deliver results for our clients.”

To further bolster the agency’s production expertise, Angus Macpherson will be taking on the role of Technical Director A/NZ, previously Head of Production (Victoria). In his new role, Angus will act as technical lead for all major projects across the A/NZ region, helping define the technical approach and solutions for live, broadcast, hybrid, and special projects and to push our craft to the next level.

Marc Iacono, who has been with GPJ for over six years, has stepped into a regional leadership role as Project Worldwide’s APAC Director of Operations. He will be responsible for overseeing the operational aspects of Project Worldwide’s agencies across the Asia Pacific region. Project APAC agencies include George P. Johnson, DARKHORSE, JUXT, Spinifex and Praytell.

“Marc has been an instrumental part of GPJ’s growth and success,” said Ben Taylor, APAC CEO of Project Worldwide. “His operational expertise has helped position us as a leader in experience marketing, and we are thrilled that he will continue to make significant contributions to our company, and the wider industry, in this new role.”

In his new role, Marc will work closely with the regional leadership team to build collaborations across Project Worldwide’s agencies and strengthen their position in the APAC market. He will also identify opportunities to streamline processes and improve operational efficiencies, ensuring client projects are delivered on time, within budget, and to the highest standards.

“Our global strength and local knowledge truly set us apart as leaders in Experience Marketing.” said Marc. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to help us deliver even more value, creativity and innovation to our clients and contribute to the growth of the business.”

GPJ has a strong reputation for delivering extraordinary experiences for clients across the globe, and these local leadership changes will further strengthen the agency’s position as a leader in the experience marketing category here in ANZ.