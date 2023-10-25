Genero Nabs Chloe Lane From Hogarth Australia

Genero Nabs Chloe Lane From Hogarth Australia
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Genero has announced the appointment of Chloe Lane as managing director for Global Client Solutions.

With a deep understanding of business transformation and the global marketing landscape, the strategic appointment will support clients looking to enhance their creative and production models to ensure they are agile, efficient and effective and can rapidly adapt to today’s dynamic environment.

Lane has 20 years of experience spanning both agency and client-side in the UK and Australia, with stints at TBWA, JWT, The Engine Group and a recent post of four years as chief operating officer at Hogarth Australia. In this role, Lane managed diverse domains covering business strategy, client consultancy, organisational culture, and creative and production excellence. She played a key role in conceptualising and onboarding seven dedicated client studio solutions encompassing a mix of onsite, offsite and offshore creative and production services for enterprise brands, including Woolworths, BIG W, Vodafone, Suncorp, and Nestle.

Post Hogarth, Lane embraced strategic client consultancy roles, notably with The Woolworths Group, spotlighting her expertise in harmonising in-house and outsourced creative solutions.

Genero currently helps brands like Hilton, the BBC, Meta, Google, TikTok and L’Oréal scale and streamline their creative and production capabilities, augmenting their in-house resources with an on-demand, diverse, global network of over 130,000 professional creatives and production suppliers. Bringing Lane on board will support the design and implementation of customised flexible creative and production models that embed into and amplify in-house teams.

“The marketing landscape is dynamic, and being flexible is the name of the game now” said Lane. “With Genero’s model, encompassing a purpose-built production platform, a vast global network of creatives and an internal team of production and content experts, I recognised the huge opportunity to create sustainable creative partnership solutions that not only address today’s challenges, but also prepare us for a future where disruption intensifies. This flexibility ensures brands adapt and remain relevant, allowing them to change their strategies as quickly as the market evolves while delivering on-point creative and enhancing effectiveness”.

Genero is launching a new solution designed to meet the challenging demands of today’s marketing environment – Genero Plus, developed in collaboration with Lane. Genero Plus provides an open-door resourcing solution that allows clients to reduce their commitment to fixed creative resources and spend while driving flexibility, efficiency and effectiveness. The solution provides access to every creative capability on-demand via a customised workflow and tools, exclusive platform features and dedicated support. It’s aligned with Genero’s vision for marketing solutions that can grow and continually evolve with emerging market challenges.

“As we approach 15 years in the creative and production space, having worked closely with many of the world’s best brands and biggest social media platforms, we’ve seen first hand the rapid and constant change across the industry, and the resulting on-going complexity for marketers. Together with Chloe, we’re evolving our solution, to provide an even greater level of flexibility, efficiency and creative quality to help marketers navigate those challenges. We’re thrilled to have Chloe on board, adding her vast expertise and insight, to deliver this solution and continually improve our offer for clients,” said Mick Entwisle, founder and CEO of Genero.

Genero Plus is customised for brands alongside a thorough consultative process, designed to augment any in-house and agency structure. Genero has offices in New York, San Francisco, London, Singapore, São Paulo, Sydney and Melbourne and is able to support implementation of Genero Plus globally.




Please login with linkedin to comment

genero Hogarth

Latest News

Joanna Robinson Is ICONIC In New Chief Marketing Officer Role
  • Marketing

Joanna Robinson Is ICONIC In New Chief Marketing Officer Role

Australia and New Zealand’s leading online platform, THE ICONIC, is proud to announce it has appointed Joanna Robinson as chief marketing officer, effective immediately. In this role, she will continue to lead the company’s marketing, creative, production, and customer service teams to drive strategic initiatives that will help THE ICONIC continue to cement its position […]

Disegno Announces New Partner
  • Marketing

Disegno Announces New Partner

Independent strategic design agency, Disegno, welcomes Aaron Turner as Partner alongside founders Marino Di Camillo and Alan Jane.

SXSW: Adland Has Its Say
  • Advertising

SXSW: Adland Has Its Say

Sydney’s first SXSW festival covered gaming, screens, tech, music, Expo, and a conference with wide-ranging topics from AI to sex toys and tech. With appearances from Nicole Kidman, Chance the Rapper, Amy Webb, David Droga, Charlie Brooker, and many more, in fact, 700+ speakers, 300 bands, 170+ gaming demos, 200+ screen events, and thousands of […]

AFLW Stars Taking The Podcasting World By Storm
  • Media

AFLW Stars Taking The Podcasting World By Storm

It’s one part pop-culture collective, one part footy confessional. That’s Tagged, the bold, audacious and addictively entertaining vodcast that embodies the AFLW’s ’23 campaign. Fronted by fan favourites Sarah Hosking of the Richmond Tigers and Collingwood Magpies’ Ruby Schleicher (Pictured above), Tagged is the first 100 per cent player-driven vodcast produced by AFL Digital. Each […]

n3 Hub Unveils CDP-as-a-Service To Boost Marketing And Advertising Agency Growth
  • Media

n3 Hub Unveils CDP-as-a-Service To Boost Marketing And Advertising Agency Growth

n3 Hub, has today announced the launch of CDP-as-a-Service. The new offering will allow marketing and advertising agencies to configure and operate n3 Hub’s industry-leading CDP on behalf of their clients thereby enabling them to securely activate their client’s first party data across all of their paid media channels. The launch comes at a time […]

WPP Turns Red In Q3
  • Advertising
  • Media

WPP Turns Red In Q3

WPP announces disappointing Q3s. Sir Martin reported to be delighted, not that his numbers were anything to brag about.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Matt Holmes Departs Poem
  • Marketing

Matt Holmes Departs Poem

Matt Holmes' resignation letter starts “To be, or not to be, that is the question” as he quits Poem after nine years.

Slew Of New Hires At Elevencom
  • Marketing

Slew Of New Hires At Elevencom

Independent Sydney creative agency, Elevencom, has completed a significant expansion of its team following a string of new business wins this year, including Domino’s, The Cheesecake Shop, and Australian Southern Rock Lobsters. Five recent appointments include creative director Chris Johnson, who is working with Elevencom’s creative founders, Ryan Fallowfield and Jono McCauley, to strengthen overall […]

Don’t Forget – Save The Date For Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest, Now!
  • Advertising

Don’t Forget – Save The Date For Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest, Now!

Look, it happens. You promise someone you’ll go to something — a partner’s birthday, a friend’s wedding or that super-fun and definitely not tedious or under-catered office social — and it slips your mind. But, with Cannes in Cairns 2024, we won’t let you forget. In fact, we’re so insistent on reminding you (though, given […]

Here Are 8 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest
  • Advertising

Here Are 8 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest

Cannes in Cairns will be entering its third year in 2024 and, with the notoriously difficult second album out the way, we’ll be heading to Tropical North Queensland in June for the best advertising, marketing and creativity conference in APAC. Now, we’ve already told you not to take our word for it and hear the […]