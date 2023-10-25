Genero Nabs Chloe Lane From Hogarth Australia

Genero has announced the appointment of Chloe Lane as managing director for Global Client Solutions.

With a deep understanding of business transformation and the global marketing landscape, the strategic appointment will support clients looking to enhance their creative and production models to ensure they are agile, efficient and effective and can rapidly adapt to today’s dynamic environment.

Lane has 20 years of experience spanning both agency and client-side in the UK and Australia, with stints at TBWA, JWT, The Engine Group and a recent post of four years as chief operating officer at Hogarth Australia. In this role, Lane managed diverse domains covering business strategy, client consultancy, organisational culture, and creative and production excellence. She played a key role in conceptualising and onboarding seven dedicated client studio solutions encompassing a mix of onsite, offsite and offshore creative and production services for enterprise brands, including Woolworths, BIG W, Vodafone, Suncorp, and Nestle.

Post Hogarth, Lane embraced strategic client consultancy roles, notably with The Woolworths Group, spotlighting her expertise in harmonising in-house and outsourced creative solutions.

Genero currently helps brands like Hilton, the BBC, Meta, Google, TikTok and L’Oréal scale and streamline their creative and production capabilities, augmenting their in-house resources with an on-demand, diverse, global network of over 130,000 professional creatives and production suppliers. Bringing Lane on board will support the design and implementation of customised flexible creative and production models that embed into and amplify in-house teams.

“The marketing landscape is dynamic, and being flexible is the name of the game now” said Lane. “With Genero’s model, encompassing a purpose-built production platform, a vast global network of creatives and an internal team of production and content experts, I recognised the huge opportunity to create sustainable creative partnership solutions that not only address today’s challenges, but also prepare us for a future where disruption intensifies. This flexibility ensures brands adapt and remain relevant, allowing them to change their strategies as quickly as the market evolves while delivering on-point creative and enhancing effectiveness”.

Genero is launching a new solution designed to meet the challenging demands of today’s marketing environment – Genero Plus, developed in collaboration with Lane. Genero Plus provides an open-door resourcing solution that allows clients to reduce their commitment to fixed creative resources and spend while driving flexibility, efficiency and effectiveness. The solution provides access to every creative capability on-demand via a customised workflow and tools, exclusive platform features and dedicated support. It’s aligned with Genero’s vision for marketing solutions that can grow and continually evolve with emerging market challenges.

“As we approach 15 years in the creative and production space, having worked closely with many of the world’s best brands and biggest social media platforms, we’ve seen first hand the rapid and constant change across the industry, and the resulting on-going complexity for marketers. Together with Chloe, we’re evolving our solution, to provide an even greater level of flexibility, efficiency and creative quality to help marketers navigate those challenges. We’re thrilled to have Chloe on board, adding her vast expertise and insight, to deliver this solution and continually improve our offer for clients,” said Mick Entwisle, founder and CEO of Genero.

Genero Plus is customised for brands alongside a thorough consultative process, designed to augment any in-house and agency structure. Genero has offices in New York, San Francisco, London, Singapore, São Paulo, Sydney and Melbourne and is able to support implementation of Genero Plus globally.