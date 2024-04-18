General Motors Snares Heath Walker From Scania

General Motors has announced the appointment of Heath Walker (lead image) as the new marketing director for GM Australia and New Zealand, effective April 23, 2024.

Walker brings a wealth of marketing and communications experience gained from working across various industries, including IT, sporting, and auto – notably Tesla, Nissan and most recently, Scania in Australia.

“It is an exciting time at GM as we prepare to launch the iconic Cadillac brand, as well as expand the GMSV offering to include the new GMC Yukon Denali in 2025. We are delighted to welcome Heath to this new role in the team, his experience and leadership will be vital to our success in the coming years” said Jess Bala, managing director of GM Australia and New Zealand.

In the role of marketing director – GM Australia and New Zealand, Heath will lead the marketing for GM Specialty Vehicles and launch the Cadillac brand, which will enter Australia and New Zealand later this year with a dedicated EV offering. He will also lead the marketing effort for Isuzu Trucks New Zealand.