Gen AI Is Making Small Business Marketing A Breeze

In this guest post, Sarah Tilleke, Adobe ANZ Solutions Consultant (pictured below), says now’s a great time to take control of your marketing processes thanks to the rise of generative AI.

Small business owners would agree that while a standout marketing campaign is essential if you want to grow your business, far too often the capacity to generate high-quality, professional content is affected by limited resources, time, and budgets. However, with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, small businesses can now access powerful toolsets such as Adobe Express that empower them to enhance their creative collaboration and streamline workflows to easily produce stunning visuals. These toolsets help small businesses, entrepreneurs and side hustlers to create professional looking marketing assets with ease – taking your creative potential to the next level.

Make the most of your social media presence

Social media has become a crucial component of successful marketing campaigns due to its wide reach and potential for brand promotion. Developing impactful content for your social media platforms will capture your audience’s attention and drive engagement. Use online tools to create stunning graphics with ease using built-in templates so you don’t have to start from scratch or generate AI-powered text effects to create eye-catching social media posts that strike a chord with your audience. Don’t forget to resize what you create for any social media site to use that asset across multiple platforms.

Design platforms like Adobe Express with generative AI powered by Firefly can serve as an all-in-one social media editor for your business to create and store all of your social media and marketing content, enabling more efficient content creation at scale.

Designing effective marketing collateral:

Develop attention-grabbing flyers – Flyers can be very effective when it comes to marketing as a form of messaging in print or digital media. A well-designed flyer that reaches the right audience can be a successful tool for generating leads, increasing sales and expanding brand visibility. Whether you’re designing a digital flyer for your next newsletter or posting a physical flyer around your store to promote an upcoming event, you should look to create personalised, professional-looking flyers that make a lasting impression.

Make posters that pop – A well-executed poster can be a powerful marketing asset to deliver clear, concise and powerful messaging. Even small business owners can use online tools to integrate their branding and create sleek and eye-catching posters in various shapes, sizes, colour schemes and more, in just a matter of minutes. Whether you’re promoting an event, selling a product or working to spread mass brand awareness through a guerrilla-style marketing campaign around your city, a well-designed poster can make all the difference in whether people walk past or stop to read more.

Captivate your audience with web banners – Web banners are another essential part of digital marketing campaigns since they can be effective in generating leads, driving traffic and increasing brand visibility. Banners offer a cost-effective means of advertising, allowing small businesses to target their desired audiences and achieve measurable results. For small businesses, maximising all your marketing content to align with your personal brand messaging and style can be key to your overall success. You can personalise and design banners for multiple channels; your website, Instagram and Twitter profile, YouTube channel, Facebook page, or other online destinations to promote an upcoming sale, event or product. Use your custom business elements like logos and accents, add some fun with animation, or use generative AI imagery or text to make your banner pop. You can create branded banners that both reflect your company’s identity and help your messaging stand out online.

Design advertising content that sparks curiosity – Successful advertising can increase demand, boost sales, communicate brand messaging, accelerate customer reach and more. However, you can save hours by not having to develop visual content from scratch. You can simply resize any of the above marketing collateral to any ad spec to suit all your channels, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, your website, or in print. Distribute and position printed advertisements in high-traffic areas and publications to increase awareness, generate interest and create a buzz around your campaigns and promotions.

Save valuable time and marketing dollars

No matter the tool you use, it is important to focus on creating compelling marketing collateral and campaigns for your small business, to get the most out of your marketing dollar. Tools such as Adobe Express can save you thousands of dollars in the long run by simplifying the content creation process. It ensures that anyone in the team with varying levels of design expertise can make quality marketing content with just your brand guidelines and their creative potential.

Keep in mind that successful design is a fusion of creativity and strategy. By incorporating these guidelines into your marketing efforts, you can enhance the visual impact of your business and connect with your audience more efficiently.