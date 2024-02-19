Gen AI Is Making Small Business Marketing A Breeze
In this guest post, Sarah Tilleke, Adobe ANZ Solutions Consultant (pictured below), says now’s a great time to take control of your marketing processes thanks to the rise of generative AI.
Small business owners would agree that while a standout marketing campaign is essential if you want to grow your business, far too often the capacity to generate high-quality, professional content is affected by limited resources, time, and budgets. However, with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, small businesses can now access powerful toolsets such as Adobe Express that empower them to enhance their creative collaboration and streamline workflows to easily produce stunning visuals. These toolsets help small businesses, entrepreneurs and side hustlers to create professional looking marketing assets with ease – taking your creative potential to the next level.
Make the most of your social media presence
Social media has become a crucial component of successful marketing campaigns due to its wide reach and potential for brand promotion. Developing impactful content for your social media platforms will capture your audience’s attention and drive engagement. Use online tools to create stunning graphics with ease using built-in templates so you don’t have to start from scratch or generate AI-powered text effects to create eye-catching social media posts that strike a chord with your audience. Don’t forget to resize what you create for any social media site to use that asset across multiple platforms.
Design platforms like Adobe Express with generative AI powered by Firefly can serve as an all-in-one social media editor for your business to create and store all of your social media and marketing content, enabling more efficient content creation at scale.
Designing effective marketing collateral:
Develop attention-grabbing flyers – Flyers can be very effective when it comes to marketing as a form of messaging in print or digital media. A well-designed flyer that reaches the right audience can be a successful tool for generating leads, increasing sales and expanding brand visibility. Whether you’re designing a digital flyer for your next newsletter or posting a physical flyer around your store to promote an upcoming event, you should look to create personalised, professional-looking flyers that make a lasting impression.
Make posters that pop – A well-executed poster can be a powerful marketing asset to deliver clear, concise and powerful messaging. Even small business owners can use online tools to integrate their branding and create sleek and eye-catching posters in various shapes, sizes, colour schemes and more, in just a matter of minutes. Whether you’re promoting an event, selling a product or working to spread mass brand awareness through a guerrilla-style marketing campaign around your city, a well-designed poster can make all the difference in whether people walk past or stop to read more.
Captivate your audience with web banners – Web banners are another essential part of digital marketing campaigns since they can be effective in generating leads, driving traffic and increasing brand visibility. Banners offer a cost-effective means of advertising, allowing small businesses to target their desired audiences and achieve measurable results. For small businesses, maximising all your marketing content to align with your personal brand messaging and style can be key to your overall success. You can personalise and design banners for multiple channels; your website, Instagram and Twitter profile, YouTube channel, Facebook page, or other online destinations to promote an upcoming sale, event or product. Use your custom business elements like logos and accents, add some fun with animation, or use generative AI imagery or text to make your banner pop. You can create branded banners that both reflect your company’s identity and help your messaging stand out online.
Design advertising content that sparks curiosity – Successful advertising can increase demand, boost sales, communicate brand messaging, accelerate customer reach and more. However, you can save hours by not having to develop visual content from scratch. You can simply resize any of the above marketing collateral to any ad spec to suit all your channels, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, your website, or in print. Distribute and position printed advertisements in high-traffic areas and publications to increase awareness, generate interest and create a buzz around your campaigns and promotions.
You can easily resize any of the above marketing content to any ad spec across all of your channels, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, your website, or in print. Distribute and position printed advertisements in high-traffic areas and publications to increase awareness, generate interest and create a buzz around your campaigns and promotions.
Save valuable time and marketing dollars
No matter the tool you use, it is important to focus on creating compelling marketing collateral and campaigns for your small business, to get the most out of your marketing dollar. Tools such as Adobe Express can save you thousands of dollars in the long run by simplifying the content creation process. It ensures that anyone in the team with varying levels of design expertise can make quality marketing content with just your brand guidelines and their creative potential.
Keep in mind that successful design is a fusion of creativity and strategy. By incorporating these guidelines into your marketing efforts, you can enhance the visual impact of your business and connect with your audience more efficiently.
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
Guardian Nabs Charlotte Byrne From Schwartz Media
Guardian Australia has recruited a new partnerships manager, Charlotte Byrne, following a push for strategic content collaborations with major advertisers. Byrnes will join Guardian Australia as partnerships manager from Schwartz Media team, where she was previously responsible for leading and developing the sales team across direct, agency and media partnerships. Guardian Australia is a free […]
Alinta Energy Targets Greenwashing With ‘True Power’ Campaign, Via BMF
With Alinta Energy tapping The Verve to soundtrack new campaign, the Gallagher brothers reportedly bury the hatchet.
OMA: Out Of Home Revenue Up 12%
It's a good time to be in outdoor. Unless you're in Sydney, where the weather is currently terrible.
Monday TV Ratings: “What’s A Medium? Like, A Clothes Size?” – Witchy Wife Is ROASTED On MAFS
MAFS star leaves fellow contestants baffled as she reveals psychic powers, B&T eagerly awaits Ouija board special ep.
Woolies CEO Storms Out Of ABC Interview Following Competition Question
B&T interview subjects typically walk out due to our halitosis rather than our hard line of questioning.
Word of Mouth Digital Welcomes Six New Brands To Its Growing Portfolio
Word of Mouth Digital, a Sydney-based full-service digital marketing agency, has announced the addition of six diverse brands to its expanding client portfolio. Lead image: Alex and Tash Williams These new partnerships span various sectors, including pet care, cognitive health, home construction, wellness, and retail, showcasing the agency’s commitment to fostering growth through strategic collaboration […]
Eyeota & Vistar Media Partner To Bring Seamless Audience Targeting To Digital Out-of-Home Campaigns
This new audience target news all but conforms that out-of-home truly is the channel du jour.
Carat Perth’s Michelle Testa To Chair Oasis Committee In Support Of Salvos
Carat Perth client partner Michelle Testa (pictured) has been named as the new chair of the Oasis Committee with a remit to deliver continued financial support to The Salvation Army on behalf of the WA Advertising and Communications industry. Testa, who takes on the chair has been a member of the Oasis Committee for several […]
MFA EX Event Takes On ‘Change For The Better’ Theme In Bigger Venues
MFA touts bigger venues for EX conference. Hopefully there's a corresponding increase in the number of loos.
Exclusive: Captify Global CEO On Whether The Firm Has Conquered The Cookieless Conundrum
Captify's global boss jets in for a chat with B&T. Utterly befuddled when we bring up thongs.
Spotlight On Sponsors: South Sydney Rabbitohs Lock In Major Sponsors On Multi-Year Deals
Rabbitohs keeps hold of MG as a major sponsor. Though we can't see any of the players driving one any time soon.
Spotlight On Sponsors: Adelaide Crows Deliver A Masterclass In Brand Loyalty With Multiple 30+ Year Partnerships
If all marriages lasted as long as the Crows' & Toyota's, dating apps would be very, very different.
OPINION: Animals Make The Best Sporting Brands
Animals make for the best sporting brands, apparently. B&T still waiting for a team to adopt the cassowary.
Why Are Brands Looking To America For Marketing Bosses?
While CMOs are making the trip down under, we're happy to report that corn dogs and gun violence not making the swap.
Foxtel Media CEO Mark Frain: Publishers Not Using First-Party Data With Advertisers Are “Missing An Opportunity”
Foxtel boss donning tin helmet and putting on the waders and as he dives into the measurement debate.
FleishmanHillard Rolls Away With Bugaboo PR Account
FleishmanHillard picks up the Bugaboo account, hurriedly drops Durex due to conflict of interest.
Creative Australia’s Kristy Rivers Joins Sound Story As Industry Relations Director
Rivers set to have caused a stir in the office by refusing to join coffee run.
TikTok Comes Under Fire In The EU Over Addictive Rabbit Holes, Security Risks & Access To Advertising Records
TikTok under fire for addictive rabbit holes in Europe. We promise that's not a euphemism.
Gumtree To Paint Australia Green With Seven Figure Brand Campaign
Gumtree dutifully reminding shoppers it's the best place to buy faulty electronic goods of dubious provenance.
iD Collective Nabs Former Foxtel Head Of Publicity, Sally Burleigh
We're told to expect Burleigh's prints all over iD Collective's work shortly.
Special Teams Up With Netflix & Smith’s To Launch Three Out Of This World Flavours To Celebrate The Launch Of Rebel Moon
The only thing missing from this being B&T's perfect night in is 3-4 bottles of red and pack of Winnie Blues.
Surprise Surprise! Nine Secures Free-To-Air Rights For Melbourne Cup
You can rest assured that B&T was straight on the phone to 9's hospitality team when this news was announced.
Slew Of New Hires As Quantcast Bolsters APAC Team
Quantcast shuffles the pack with new APAC hires.
Cancer Council Partners With Publicis Groupe Australia’s Working With Cancer Initiative
Truly good news here as Cancer Council & Publicis tie the knot on new working with cancer initiative.
Common Ventures’ Co-Founder’s Documentary, Volcano Man, Named Best Documentary At Annual AWGIE Awards
Cause of co-founders unexplained absence during afternoon meetings revealed.
Canto Accelerates APAC Expansion Following 163% YoY Customer Growth
Canto has announced that it has chosen Sydney to establish its APAC hub, to service its growing client base and to scale up growth in the ANZ market. The growing software business already works with 3,000 customers globally and notable Australian companies – such as Ramsay Pharmacy, Journey Beyond, Charles Darwin University and Cotton On […]
Court Documents Reveal Lisa Wilkinson’s Demands After Being Dropped From The Project
Docs reveal Wilkinson wanted first dibs on Michelle Obama chat. If she gets in there before B&T, there'll be hell to pay.
Broadsign: Static OOH Accounts For Nearly 70% Of Available OOH Market Inventory
Broadsign maintains that static OOH is still king. B&T refuses to leave bedroom to check.
System1 & Navigare Join Cairns Crocodiles Awards As Jury Special Advisory Group
If the Crocodiles Awards news keeps coming this fast, we'll have run out of reptile puns before Friday.
TV Ratings: MAFS Ahead Of The Competition By More Than 300% On BVOD
B&T wonders whether Nine will lure divorcees in for a Married At Second Sight spin-off.
Cathy O’Connor Hails oOh!media As “Rational” OOH Player As Revenues Climb 7%
O'Connor refused to be drawn on whether oOh! will shout two rounds of beers this Friday arvo given its performance.
iProspect’s Ken Lam On Why Investment Scale & Volume Isn’t Enough To Guarantee Client Success
Lam says scale & volume aren't enough to ensure success. Argues that largesse at client lunches equally effective.
Spotlight On Sponsors: Essendon Maintain Long Running Partnerships Despite Bombing Out Of The 2023 Season
B&T wonders whether a daily bottle of Yakult is enough to cure gut problems caused by fellow sponsors Macca's & Pepsi?
Spotlight On Sponsors: Misinformation Swirls As Parramatta Eels Suffer A Devastating Pre-Season Loss
The Eels enter into a new sponsorship with TAB. Can't atone for team's poor pre-season form.
Woolies CEO Claims Customers Want Value & “Not Getting Engaged” In Broader Social Conversations
Woolies boss says people only care about prices two days before half-year results. Bold.
TikTok Celebrates Its LGBTQIA+ Community With Visionary Voices List
TikTok announces official creators for Pride. Alan Jones does not make the list.