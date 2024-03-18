Gawk Acquires 40 Billboard Locations From Transad

Gawk has partnered with Transad to take over outdoor advertising in regional Victoria and expand into NSW.

Gawk has recently increased its market leadership in the roadside outdoor advertising market in Regional Victoria, acquiring an additional 40 billboard locations from Transad.

These new locations are primarily located across Regional Victoria, with a handful located in Southern NSW.

Following the settlement in July, Gawk’s share of the roadside outdoor advertising market in Regional Victoria will reach over 60 per cent.

“We could not be more thrilled with this announcement,” said Luke Course, director of Gawk. “Reg and Michelle have been long-time friends and big supporters as we have grown our business. It is a huge privilege to be able to continue their legacy across Regional Victoria”.

“Transad has enjoyed being part of the Outdoor Media growth in regional Victoria over the last 25 years with the long-standing support of oOh Media”, said Reg Qemal, director of Transad.

These billboards have been exclusively sold by oOh! Media over the past 12 years. Following settlement, the sales will be managed directly by Gawk, although oOh! Media will have access to the sites through their relationship with Gawk.

The transaction will close in July 2024, with both parties currently working together on a transition for the billboard assets.