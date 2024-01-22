Gareth Joe Appointed Brand Strategist At Nature

Strategic insights consultancy Nature has announced the expansion of its brand offering with the appointment of Gareth Joe (lead image) as Brand Strategist.

Gareth brings a decade of diverse strategic experience, most recently as associate strategy director at Principals. His experience spans local and global brand planning across B2C and B2B sectors.

In his newly created role, Gareth will work with Aliya Hasan, Nature’s head of strategy. Gareth’s specialist expertise will complement Nature’s existing brand offering, further strengthening the consultancy’s commitment to unlocking long-term brand value for its clients.

“Gareth is a brilliant brand thinker. His appointment adds greater depth to our 360 strategic consulting capabilities – across marketing, brand, and communications. We’re looking forward to seeing his curiosity and creativity flourish as we step into 2024 with a slate of exciting foundational brand strategy and experience projects,” Hasan said.

“Gareth’s arrival supports the growing momentum of Nature’s brand offering. His extensive experience in the APAC region, coupled with his diverse strategic expertise will be invaluable in further refining our capabilities and delivering exceptional results for our national client roster,” said Nature’s managing partner, Chris Crook.