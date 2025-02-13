GAME Creative Wins Super Rugby Pacific Account & Launches Power-Packed 2025 Campaign

GAME Creative has been appointed as the lead creative agency for Super Rugby Pacific, New Zealand Rugby and Rugby Australia alongside the launch of an exciting new campaign to kick off the 2025 season.

Anchored in the brand platform ‘The Power of the Pacific,’ the campaign captures the raw energy, cultural depth, and unique spirit that makes rugby union the most powerful code of football across Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific region.

“This is super exciting for us—rugby is close to my heart,” said Dan Beaumont founder of GAME Creative. “We’re honoured to play a role in supporting such an important sporting competition in Australia and New Zealand, especially at a time when the code is at a turning point. This campaign is about celebrating what makes Super Rugby Pacific truly special—its cultural connection, its intensity, and the undeniable power of the game.”

Dan Wilkins, head of SRC and community rugby marketing, Rugby Australia, praised GAME’s approach: “The GAME team completely understood the brief and what was required for this season’s campaign. Their ability to generate strong ideas and execute them quickly has been critical to delivering a campaign that’s fresh, engaging, and ready for launch. It’s been a fantastic collaboration, and we’re excited to kick off the season and bring the power of SRP to the fans this weekend!”

Olivia Sparks, senior marketing manager, New Zealand Rugby, is looking forward to a successful Super Rugby season, “The new campaign sets the competition up perfectly for a huge start. The logistics were immense for this roll-out and the team from GAME handled it seamlessly. We can’t wait for the season to get going.”

GAME co-created the campaign with Justin Ruben, ECD (Oblong Creative), Dan Pancras, chief strategy officer (Open Brand Consulting). Design and finished art were expertly handled by Pim Van Nunen (UNKL) and Martin Vesely,

This is the first of several new business wins for GAME, post its launch in August last year. Dan Beaumont said “I’ve been encouraged with how well the new model has been adopted by clients and creative talent alike”. More campaigns are currently in production to launch soon.