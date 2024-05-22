Gabby’s Dollhouse Stage Show Set To Tour The World From 2025

Universal Live Entertainment Announces Global Partnership with TEG Life Like Touring to Produce a Live Show Version of DreamWorks Animation’s Gabby’s Dollhouse.

DreamWorks Animation, Universal Live Entertainment, and TEG Life Like Touring will be collaborating on a live touring show inspired by the magical world of hit series Gabby’s Dollhouse.

TEG Life Like Touring revealed it will bring the popular animated series to life globally in a multi-year stage show starting with an 80-city-plus tour of theatres beginning in Australia and North America in 2025. This will mark the live stage debut for Gabby’s Dollhouse, the hit mixed-media series from DreamWorks Animation. Now playing on Netflix, the hybrid live-action and animated series follows the fun adventures of Gabby, as she unboxes a brand-new surprise in every episode before jumping into a fantastical world full of cat characters that live inside her magical dollhouse.

The new stage show is set to bring an exciting original story to life and will feature much-loved music from the hit TV series. TEG Life Like Touring is presenting the live version of Gabby’s Dollhouse globally under license from Universal Live Entertainment and DreamWorks Animation.

“We are so excited to be collaborating with TEG and cannot wait for this Gabby’s Dollhouse stage show to hit the road and meet fans around the globe,” said Michael Vollman, EVP, marketing for DreamWorks Animation. “Families all over the world have been dancing and singing along with Gabby and friends, and bringing her to life on the stage is going to be another cat-tastic adventure not to be missed”.

“TEG is extremely happy to be bringing this beloved DreamWorks franchise to life on stage in theatres globally. Being granted the ticketed live entertainment rights to tour this popular IP worldwide is an incredible achievement for TEG Life Like Touring. The all-new production will capture the magic of Gabby and her friends live on stage. It will be a fun outing for parents and their children around the world when it hits stages in 2025,” said Geoff Jones, TEG Group CEO.

More information on tour dates and routing shall be released at a later date.