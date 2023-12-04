Full Throttle Into 2024: Drive.com.au Announces 12 New Products In 2024 Upfronts

Full Throttle Into 2024: Drive.com.au Announces 12 New Products In 2024 Upfronts
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Automotive Network Drive has announced its 2024 upfronts, its biggest in more than a decade, with a suite of more than 12 new products that underpin its vision to be the number one automotive network in Australia.

Now in its 27th year and with a monthly audience of 2.45 million, Drive is leveraging its reputation as Australia’s most authoritative destination for automotive content to diversify across topics and channels and address the rapidly evolving market.

“The Australian car market has seen unprecedented change in recent years with new brand entrants and electric vehicle sales growing each month. For most consumers, it’s been years since they last changed their car. Navigating the evolving market, the new technologies and brands can be daunting. Drive’s vision is to create the future of automotive in Australia and help consumers navigate what can at times seem like a challenging purchase,” said Drive CEO Simon Halfhide.

According to research by Drive, more than 70 per cent of consumers (72 per cent) turn to online research when purchasing a car, and more than 1 in 2 consumers (56 per cent) with children say information from online sources now has greater influence on final decisions than information provided by dealers.

“Drive recognises that consumers are seeking a breadth of information from a range of online sources before they purchase their next vehicle. In response, Drive has expanded its reach to meet consumers across a full range of channels. We are connecting data and insights from across the Drive network with a range of clever new content formats, interactive tools and technology, including AI, to deliver the most comprehensive information to help consumers next car research and buying process easier than ever,” Halfhide said.

As part of Drive’s Upfronts, Nine’s Chief Data Officer Suzie Cardwell also announced a Nine and Drive data partnership in 2024. A new Customer Data Platform will be introduced across the Nine group, which will integrate Drive’s data. This will give Drive advertisers access to unique data solutions and targeting capability to reach car buyers across the Nine family of brands which include nine.com.au, Nine now, The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, Pedestrian, Domain and Stan for example.

“Just as consumer content consumption is evolving, automotive brands are seeking new and innovative ways to reach and influence car buyers. The 12 new initiatives we have unveiled for 2024 are innovative automotive content products that will give brands the opportunity to connect with their target audiences in new and exciting ways,” said Halfhide.

Harnessing broadcast TV, data-driven marketing, the latest technologies in interactive video, A.I. and more, Drive has curated these upfronts to take new cars to experiential heights for future buyers.

Drive’s 2024 Upfront announcements include:

An all-new Drive Marketplace (H1 2024): A data-driven, integrated, and reimagined quality cars for sale marketplace.

Expansion of Drive TV: Nine has continued to help Drive support its broadcast TV expansion, with five new formats available to cater for the range of car topics consumers engage with – from deeper reviews, awards and latest new car launches, to aspirational escapes and lifestyle themes, there’s a format for all drivers now available through Drive TV on Nine.

  • Drive TV’s first prime audience slots across both Nine and Nine Rush (Q1 2024)
  • Drive F.A.S.T. Channel: Australia’s only 24/7 automotive video on demand channel) H2 2024)
  • Drive TV and Getaway: An integrated Drive segment within Nine’s longest and most successful travel program, Getaway (Q1 2024)
  • A new Drive TV series dedicated to editorial reviews (Q1 2024)
  • A 2024 Drive Car of the Year Special featuring and promoting award winners at scale (Q1 2024)

Drive TV will also complete its Electric documentary series built from the ground up and conclude with the buyer’s guide in Q1 and Q2 respectively.

Nine Data Partnership (H2 2024): Nine and Drive will partner in 2024 to introduce a new Customer Data Platform across the Nine group. This partnership will look to provide Drive with greater capabilities and data solutions for advertisers looking to reach car buyers across the Nine family of brands.

Drive Brand Studios Expansion: Automotive brand-funded content has seen significant growth in volume and engagement in 2023, with further growth on the horizon. To showcase cars as exciting, immersive, and integral parts of our everyday life, Drive now has an upscaled video production team to create a range of video products to help every brand tell its own unique and differentiated story, regardless of the channel. Growing this offer further, Drive has announced:

  • Discover 360: A new car viewing platform from Drive brand studios (Q1 2024)
  • Brand content landing pages: A collation of each brand’s content in one handy page (Q1 2024)
  • Drive digital out of home: In Partnership with Vista, amplified automotive content available on a national scale (available now)
  • Drive and Fabulate influence network partnership: Drive and Fabulate talent helps brands reach TikTok and Instagram audiences (Q1 2024)
  • Drive Brand Studios Attention Engine: Data-driven content briefs developed by an A.I. Analytics and Insights department to support advertisers in reaching their audiences (H1 2024)

“We’re aware of the responsibility we have as an automotive editorial leader to provide trusted advice to our consumers. These exciting announcements mean we can share this responsible content even more widely,” said Halfhide. “We look forward to reaching all of our audience in an impactful and helpful way in 2024”.




Please login with linkedin to comment

drive.com.au

Latest News

Stop Being A Water Waster! Sydney Schoolboy Urges Everyone To Save Water
  • Campaigns

Stop Being A Water Waster! Sydney Schoolboy Urges Everyone To Save Water

A 10-year-old Sydney schoolboy has joined forces with Australian actor Shane Jacobson to urge residents across Greater Sydney to save water as unpredictable weather conditions and a hot summer put pressure on a looming drought. Following a nationwide search, Kobi Bartlett, from Sydney’s South, was picked to play 10-year-old Shane Jacobson in the campaign designed […]

Reddit Updates Conversation Placement Ads Formats
  • Technology

Reddit Updates Conversation Placement Ads Formats

Reddit has announced updates to its new ads placement with Carousel Ads and Product Ads. These new units, placed in the heart of Reddit discussions, provide an even more dynamic and compelling way for advertisers to scale to relevant audiences, deliver deeper value to users, and drive stronger, full-funnel performance among the hundreds of thousands […]

Image lead story Sleeping Duck’s Cheeky Campaign Exposes Its Competitors Tricks
  • Media

Sleeping Duck’s Cheeky Campaign Exposes Its Competitors Tricks

A clever tongue-in-cheek marketing campaign exposing dodgy online sales practices has the potential to succeed where complaints to regulators are failing to stop rip-offs. That’s what Sleeping Duck, one of Australia’s most ethical and successful mattress makers, is banking on with a new video podcast that exposes a fake “independent” product-rating website set up by […]

oOh!media Unveils 51 New Large Format Sites This Year
  • Advertising

oOh!media Unveils 51 New Large Format Sites This Year

oOh!media continues to rapidly expand its large format digital network, launching seven new sites at premium locations across major arterials in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. The latest large format digitals include another premium site in the exclusive Sydney suburb of Mosman. Positioned at the gateway of the lower north shore on Military Road, the high-impact […]

Seven Uses Gen AI to Push Tech Boundaries With Ignite
  • Media

Seven Uses Gen AI to Push Tech Boundaries With Ignite

The Seven Network revealed the results of the second round of its flagship innovation initiative – Ignite – which saw seven employee-led generative AI concepts selected for prototype development. An inspiring three-week event, Ignite brings together internal cross-functional teams of engineers, data scientists, product managers and staff from across the business to collaborate and develop […]

Australian Agency Engaging.io Slam Dunks With Texas NBA Team
  • Marketing

Australian Agency Engaging.io Slam Dunks With Texas NBA Team

Australian tech consultancy Engaging.io has scored a major business win with the appointment by a leading Texas-based US National Basketball Association (NBA) team to revolutionise its marketing and communication strategies. The powerhouse NBA franchise turned to Sydney-headquartered Engaging to spearhead a major HubSpot implementation, driving greater efficiencies, personalisation and a more seamless experience for fans. […]

Dentsu QLD Partners With DeadlyScience & UnLtd To Drive STEM Programs With First Nations Youth
  • Media

Dentsu QLD Partners With DeadlyScience & UnLtd To Drive STEM Programs With First Nations Youth

Dentsu Queensland has formed a strategic partnership with DeadlyScience, an organisation that provides science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) resources to Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander students across Australia. The partnership is in collaboration with UnLtd, which helps connect the media and marketing industries with charities helping children and young people at risk. This is […]

Revolution360 Parent Venetian Media Group Acquires Digital Native
  • Technology

Revolution360 Parent Venetian Media Group Acquires Digital Native

Victoria-based Venetian Media Group (VMG) has acquired web and digital strategy shop Digital Native. Lead image L-R: VMG CEO, Michael Fishwick; Digital Native big chief, Matt Gardan.  Digital Native specialises in digital strategy, branding, UX and web design it has deep experience in renewables, emerging technology and not-for-profit. Its web design process and collaborative approach […]

Murmur Group Launches High-Octane Campaign For Rare Spares Rockynats
  • Campaigns

Murmur Group Launches High-Octane Campaign For Rare Spares Rockynats

One of Australia’s biggest off-street car and motorbike festivals, Rare Spares Rockynats, is returning to Rockhampton for Easter 2024 and has kicked off its promotional calendar with a high-octane media campaign. The two-phase campaign, via award-winning marketing agency Murmur-Group, will launch across large format out-of-home and retail placements and will be supported by local radio, […]

Think HQ & Cancer Council Victoria Engage Multicultural Audiences To Increase Bowel Screening Numbers
  • Campaigns

Think HQ & Cancer Council Victoria Engage Multicultural Audiences To Increase Bowel Screening Numbers

Working with multicultural community groups in Victoria, Think HQ has created a campaign for bowel screening for Cancer Council Victoria. The campaign specifically targets Victorian Punjabi, Hindi, and Vietnamese-speaking groups to encourage the use of bowel screening tests. Australians aged 50-74 receive a free home bowel screening test kit in the mail every two years […]

It’s Friday Quiz Time Again!
  • Media

It’s Friday Quiz Time Again!

Take B&T's trivia quiz for your chance to win a $100 booze voucher and possible cirrhosis of a major internal organ.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine