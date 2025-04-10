Fujifilm’s On The Hunt For Three Slick Snappers For Three Incredible Experiences

Fujifilm is on the hunt for enthusiasts and professional photographers alike to apply to take on one of three unique photography experiences – GFX Gigs.

Bringing passion projects to life, the three exclusive gigs will see the chosen photographers travel to the nation’s biggest fashion event, Australian Fashion Week, the country’s tallest mountain, Mount Kosciuszko, and Opera Australia’s latest performance in the Sydney Opera House as they test Fujifilm’s latest GFX System Camera, the GFX100RF.

Australia’s passion for photography is booming and is the nation’s number one form of content creation in new research from Fujifilm’s content creation trends forecast. Tapping into this popularity, GFX Gigs assignments have been carefully curated on some of the nation’s top photography hobbies: fashion photography, landscape photography, and event photography.

Glitz and glam at Romance Was Born’s Australian Fashion Week 2025 runway show: For those with a flair for fashion, our photographer will go behind the scenes at one of Australian Fashion Week’s most anticipated shows, Romance Was Born. With backstage access and an exceptionally exclusive media pit pass, the gig photographer will be tasked with capturing this incredible fashion event.

Landscape photography expedition at Mount Kosciuszko: A dream gig for thrill-seekers with a passion for beautiful landscapes. The successful gig photographer will be tasked with capturing the hidden beauty of one of Australia’s most picturesque locations with an unforgettable aerial photography experience via helicopter.

Opulence and Drama at Opera Australia’s The Marriage of Figaro: Bringing photography to the world of performing arts, our gig photographer will merge the two mediums to capture the whimsy and charm of one of Mozart’s classic comedies. Capture the performance before its 2025 Opening Night at the Sydney Opera House and witness first-hand what makes an opera so spectacular.

One photographer will be chosen for each of these incredible gigs based on their portfolio and a short 150-word summary on why they feel they should be hired for FUJIFILM Australia’s GFX Gigs. They will then be kitted out with the new GFX100RF camera, which they will use to capture content at their assigned gig.

Not only will those successful live their career fantasy, but they will also be paid for their time – helping them take their creative career to the next level.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of my role at FUJIFILM Australia is watching our creator community thrive. Their creativity and passion for visual storytelling continue to inspire us, and we’re always seeking new and innovative ways to further support their craft,” said Shaun Mah, general manager of the electronic imaging and optical devices division at FUJIFILM Australia.

“We’re thrilled to launch the GFX Gigs series and offer these incredible experiences to our community. Whether it’s capturing the breathtaking landscapes of Mount Kosciuszko, chasing the buzz of a high-energy fashion show, or documenting Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro—there’s something for everyone.

Each GFX Gig will be shot with our new GFX100RF camera. With its stylish, lightweight design, 35mm fixed lens, and large format sensor, it’s the perfect camera for our gig photographers to continue pursuing their craft!”