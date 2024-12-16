FUJIFILM Australia Launches New Festival Celebrating The World Of Content Creation

FUJIFILM Australia has announced the ‘Creator Summit: Powered by Fujifilm’, a new festival celebrating the power and possibilities of content creation.

For one weekend only (22-23 February 2025), Fujifilm will collide with Australia’s House of Fun, as the imaging brand takes over Sydney’s iconic Luna Park to explore the world of content creation and take its commitment to delivering more smiles to the next level.

A new event for Australia’s six million-strong content creation community, the festival is set to deliver an array of inspiring keynotes and engaging talks in the Big Top and Palais – from monetising content creation to capturing iconic moments, elevating your travel photography and more.

Attendees will have the opportunity to take part in immersive workshops designed to enhance skills, including making reel-ready content and mastering food photography.

For the first time, an exclusive revolving workshop, ‘A View From The Top,’ will be held onboard Luna Park’s Ferris Wheel, offering guests the chance to learn tips and tricks for capturing the ultimate shot of Sydney Harbour.

Shaun Mah, General Manager of the Electronic Imaging & Optical Devices Divisions at FUJIFILM Australia, said: “Australia has some of the most creative story tellers in the world with a vibrant and highly engaged content creator community. With more than one in every four Australians identifying as a creator, Fujifilm Australia is thrilled to announce our inaugural Creator Summit – a brand new festival for content creators all around the country.

“The Creator Summit is more than just an event – it’s a celebration of the creator community, the art of storytelling and about providing the six million strong content creators in Australia with the tools, inspiration and connections to elevate their craft. This is an event designed for content creators, by content creators.

“At Fujifilm, our purpose is Giving Our World More Smiles, and where better to do that than at an iconic Australian landmark. Luna Park will be the perfect location for the two days of exploration, inspiration and creation and we can’t wait to host the creator community together”.

Fujifilm will take over Luna Park’s waterside Lavender Green for the occasion, transforming it into a content and networking hub, the Fujifilm Green. Content partners including ALPAKA, Capture One, Atomos, RØDE, and SmallRig will be on hand to help guide attendees on how to level up their gear and take their craft to the next level. Olight joins us as a supporting partner, adding further value to this exciting event.