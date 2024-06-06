From Early Morning Marketer Meetups To Late Night Closing Party Thrills – It’s Your Final Cairns Extras

You’d be forgiven for thinking that after two epic days of content, many, many lunches, dinners and trips to Hemingway’s Brewery, and presenting partner Pinterest’s Welcome Party that had to be seen to be believed, delegates would be tired of Cannes in Cairns.

Well, reader, they were not.

Here’s a quick look at everything that happened on day three of Cannes in Cairns, via our video partner QC.

The Monkeys, Wieden + Kennedy Tokyo & Ogilvy Singapore Win Big at the Inaugural Cairns Crocodiles Awards

The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song, won the inaugural Cairns Crocodiles Grand Prix yesterday after collecting four Gold Crocs, three Silver Crocs and one Bronze Croc.

However, there were big winners from across APAC, too. Wieden + Kennedy Tokyo picked up a Gold Croc in Audio Craft for its excellent earworm “Live Delicious” campaign for CJ CheilJedang dumpling brand Bibigo.

Ogilvy Singapore picked up two Gold Crocs, one Silver Croc and a Bronze Croc for its “Skins for Skin” Vaseline campaign.

You can read more about all the winners here, or watch them, here!

AANA’s Morning Marketer Walking Group

First on the agenda for some on day three of Cannes in Cairns was the early morning AANA Walking Group.

Hosted by AANA CEO Josh Faulks – who you may have previously spotted among the best-dressed at the Pinterest Welcome Party – the group saw a motivated group of marketing rise before the sun for an idyllic Cairns Esplanade.

Blowing away the cobwebs with Faulks were Nikita Minda from American Express and News Corp’s Damian Cleary, the event provided a unique opportunity for networking and casual interaction among industry professionals. It aimed to foster connections and discussions in a relaxed, informal setting, allowing participants to engage with peers while enjoying the scenic environment of Cairns.

Seven’s CMO-Stuffed Breakfast

Sonia Kruger charmed a room full of CMOs and industry leaders over breakfast at the Whisky And Wine by Crystalbrook on Thursday.

The Gold Logie winner and dancer, who starred as Tina Sparkle on Strictly Ballroom, explained how she got into TV and became very good at it, her childhood inspiration (Hey, Hey It’s Saturday host Jacki McDonald) and how she has become resilient to negative publicity.

Kruger is currently the host of Big Brother and The Voice Australia, but burst onto the TV map by hosting the Australian version of Dancing With The Stars.

An audience featuring senior figures such as News Corp’s Lou Barrett, Optus’ Cam Luby, OzTAM’s Karen Halligan and some of Seven’s top brass, including presenter Chris Parsons, Adelaide boss Vikki Friscic and director of digital marketing and innovation Lucio Ribeiro.

Guests enjoyed tropical fruit juice, canapes, pastries and stunning eggs benedict and mushroom treats.

Maz Farrelly Goes Under The Needle

Former TV producer-turned Keynote speaker Maz Farrelly wowed Cannes in Cairns delegates on day two of the conference.

However, just before her slot, she jumped into the tattoo booth hosted by Pinterest, to go under the needle. B&T caught up with her to find out why.

“A million years ago, I worked on a show called The Big Breakfast and David Bowie came on the show. At the end of the interview he said ‘I hope you don’t mind me saying this but the game you’re playing at the moment, I think you’re playing it the wrong way.’ It was called Get Your Nobbly Nuts Out [Reader, it was noughties British TV] and contestants had to get the nuts out of a big swimming pool of muesli. I went back to the office and I told them that David Bowie had an idea for our game,” she explained.

“I remember thinking it was the most random moment of my life. But the beautiful thing is that creativity comes from everywhere all the time and truly creative people are truly creative all the time. So I’m having a Bowie lightning strike – not Harrry Potter!”

News Corp’s Awesome Closing Party

Rounding out the festivities in style, News Corp took over Salt House for a Closing Party in some style.

The bars were packed with delegates celebrating what had been an epic week in a truly special wharf-side setting.

Attendees were given leis and flower garlands as they walked in, with DJ Safire helming the decks and spinning some of the hottest tunes this side of Ibiza.

As the sun set behind the mountains of the Daintree National Park, one guest was heard to have remarked “God, who needs the south of France when you have this?” Maybe.

CANNES IN CAIRNS CHARITY PARTNERS

At Cannes in Cairns, Presented by Pinterest, we’re all about big names, big ideas and big spenders. But, it’s just as important that we pay it forward, too. Our official charity partners this year are Mission Australia and Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef.

This year, Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef are offering lucky attendees the chance to win a trip to the Great Barrier Reef with ecotour operator Reef Unlimited. To be in with a chance to win this once-in-a-lifetime experience, all you need to do is sign up here and get to analysing images of coral. Whoever analyses the most images, wins!

Meanwhile, homelessness charity Mission Australia is running a daily coffee van sponsored by Teads and LG Ads. So, if you’re feeling tired after a day of content and networking, you can grab a long black, flat white or a latte and help end homelessness in Australia at the same time.

While the coffee is free from the van, we would love it if delegates considered donating what they can when getting their morning caffeine fix from Mission Australia.

Thank you all for coming and we cannot wait to see you next year at Cairns Crocodiles, the APAC Festival of Creativity.