Friday Trivia Time!

A fun depiction of a competitive TV game show, stylized in late 1970's or early 1980's fashion. The host, an African American man in a stunning gold blazer, asks the contestants quiz trivia questions to see who will win the grand prize! The participants hold their hands over their buzzers to signal they have the answer.
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



    You guessed it, it’s the time of week you have all been waiting for -trivia time! What better way to flaunt your  industry knowledge to your colleagues? The winner of this weeks trivia gets a special prize from B&T, so get in quick!

     




    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    Former Editor in Chief of VOGUE Australia Kirstie Clements Joins Podcast, ‘Life With Fuzz’
    • Marketing

    Former Editor in Chief of VOGUE Australia Kirstie Clements Joins Podcast, ‘Life With Fuzz’

    Former editor in chief of VOGUE Australia, Kirstie Clements, joins Fuzz Ali in his ‘Life With Fuzz’ podcast as they unveil the layers of her life-journey Having lived a life full of excitement and success within the Australian media landscape, bestselling author, editor, journalist, keynote speaker and former editor in chief of Vogue Australia, Kirstie […]

    Polestar Launches Its Polestar 3 Electric SUV At Exclusive Event Via Amplify
    • Media

    Polestar Launches Its Polestar 3 Electric SUV At Exclusive Event Via Amplify

    Amplify partnered with client Polestar to launch the new Polestar 3 electric SUV at an exclusive, one-day event in Sydney on Wednesday 20 September. Held in Bar M, a historic and beautifully renovated former tyre factory in Darlinghurst, the event embodied the minimalist Scandinavian design aesthetic that is synonymous with Polestar, and showcased Polestar 3 […]

    Commpete Chair Michelle Lim Will Step Down
    • Marketing

    Commpete Chair Michelle Lim Will Step Down

    Commpete, Australia’s alliance for competition in digital communications, today announced its chairperson, Michelle Lim, will step down from her position after six years leading the advocacy group and its growth since its launch. Commpete will seek a new chairperson who will be elected following an extraordinary general meeting to be held later this year. Lim […]