French-Based Labelium Group Acquires Simon Ryan’s RyanCap

French-based global digital marketing performance and consulting agency Labelium Group has acquired indie agency RyanCap.

The key strategic acquisition, the twelfth to date for Labelium, signifies an investment in further strengthening the Group’s position in Australia and expands the capabilities of its data and digital media practice in the market with now more than 120 talent in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

Simon Ryan & Jean Kerboul

RyanCap was established in June 2020 by founder and CEO Simon Ryan. Recognising a rapidly evolving industry with brands increasingly relying on digital transformation to drive sales and business growth, RyanCap was purpose-built as an agile and digitally focused offering that enables client partners to thrive and grow in the new economy.

RyanCap company brands include Ryvalmedia – a digital-first marketing and media buying specialist; Foxcatcher – a marketing and media data specialist offering data and technology-based media tools and services; and Tightrope – a business strategy consultancy. RyanCap employs 70+ people, headquartered in Melbourne with offices in Sydney and Brisbane. RyanCap’s extensive and impressive client portfolio includes Bet365, MyDeal, Live Nation, Anthem, Mahindra, MYOB, Big4, Hisense, CommBank KIT, Stratton Finance, Ray White, Ignite Travel, Click Frenzy, SelfWealth, AGL and Sleepmaker.

RyanCap has grown rapidly over the past three years by embracing cutting-edge technology and adopting a digital-first approach for its clients. As part of RyanCap’s continued ambition and expansion with our brands and people, this partnership with a fast-growing global entity offers the opportunity to accelerate expansion plans locally and abroad.

Founded in 2001, Labelium is an independent digital group with over 1200 marketing experts working in 27 offices across 17 countries worldwide, including Europe, APAC, the USA, and South America. In Australia, the Group manages and optimises the digital performance of international and local brands and more, including LVMH, Zimmerman, Nude By Nature, Clarins, M.J. Bale, Sheike, Genesis Care, Maison De Sabre, Breville, and L’Occitane.

This acquisition consolidates the Group’s geographical footprint in Australia and APAC. After accelerating in Australia with the acquisition of 1000heads in 2022 focusing on social strategies, this new partnership aligns with Labelium’s vision to become a global platform addressing the 360-degree digital marketing value chain for its Australian and international clients. By combining their expertise and sharing their ambition, Labelium, 1000heads, and RyanCap are now able to offer integrated and global solutions to Australian clients in areas including Marketing, Offline and Digital Media Buying, Programmatic and Tracking, Social Commerce, Influencer Marketing and Business Growth Advisory.

Most importantly, this partnership represents a human journey that will open distinctive and global career prospects for the Group’s workforce. Labelium anticipates that by the conclusion of 2024, its global talent count will surpass 1,300 people. The current management at RyanCap and brands Ryvalmedia, Foxcatcher, and Tightrope will remain in a business-as-usual position, with no plans for a merger or changes to day-to-day operations.

Jean Kerboul, APAC CEO of Labelium, added: “I am thrilled to announce our acquisition of Ryan Cap in Australia. This is an exciting milestone in our journey to expand and thrive in the Asia-Pacific region. Ryan Cap is the perfect fit for Labelium as we are sharing values and vision of the marketing of tomorrow. We are accelerating into the immense potential of the Australian market, further strengthening our global presence. Together, with Labelium, Ryan Cap & 1000 heads and our 120 talents in Australia, we will unlock new horizons of growth, innovation, and success, solidifying Labelium’s position as a dynamic force in the marketing landscape.”

Simon Ryan, Founder and CEO of RyanCap, said: “I’m personally very excited to be part of Labelium, its management and global ambition that match the ethos and core values of what we have built at RyanCap. Our unrivalled ambition to drive value via strong expertise in our complex sector is a key motivator for the team and myself. The team at RyanCap is energised and ready for the next growth stage this opportunity brings. Our commitment to our clients, people, and brands is business as usual with the added benefit of increased people power and global expertise.”




