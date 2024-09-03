Freelo: ‘There Is No Judgement & There Are No Stupid Questions’ With Yeah The Pies!

Fck The Cupcakes’ inaugural Yeah The Pies (YTP) event in April saw a litany of male adland leaders gather to have serious but open conversations around gender inequality and learn what they can do to get the industry on the right track.

Last week, we spoke with Kerry McCabe to get his views on the session and why men should attend the next YTP event on 19 September at the Vive Cooking School, in Sydney’s Rosebery. This week, we’re chatting to oOh!media’s Chris Freel to see why he thinks that you should attend the next one.

B&T: Why is the YTP initiative important to you?

Chris Freel: It brings people together to help fix a problem in our industry. I want to make our industry better and it’s important to me to strive for equality and play an active role in doing so.

B&T: What did you learn at the last session?

CF: Aside from how to make a pretty decent pie, I met a bunch of other men, and women who want to know how to make a difference. Sometimes many just don’t know how or may be too afraid to ask and talk about how they can make a positive difference. It confirmed to me that asking questions and doing something is 100 times better than doing nothing.

B&T: What change have you made in your professional life or in your organisation as a result?

CF: Our organisation is led by a very progressive female CEO and we have a huge focus on equality, we have nullified the gender pay gap, and we continue to foster a workplace where everybody’s voice is heard. It a big reason why I joined oOh! I feel lucky to be part of oOh! and very aligned with our values.

B&T: Why should men attend the session?

CF: To feel free to talk in a safe space. Many men are scared to talk about any subject of gender inequality for fear of saying the wrong thing or being judged but in this group, there are no stupid questions, there is no judgement. By being involved you are saying that you care, you want to do better and you will find like-minded, good people who can make positive change together.

B&T: Could sessions like these benefit men by encouraging them to chat in a safe space?

CF: Yes, that is one of the key benefits! Men are bad at talking generally, but these sessions make it easy to be vulnerable and find guidance.

B&T: What will it take for us not to need initiatives like YTP as an industry?

CF: More women in Executive leadership positions, more men getting out of the dark ages.

