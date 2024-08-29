Kerry McCabe: Yeah The Pies! Made Me “Less Tolerant Of Casual Sh*t Behaviour”

Fck The Cupcakes’ inaugural Yeah The Pies (YTP) event in April drew a crowd of male adland execs to bake pies and, more importantly, learn what they can do to help fix the gender inequality that sadly persists in the industry and society.

The event, however, was far from preachy. Instead, it fostered honest, open and reflective conversations with the men in the room. Omnicom supremo Peter Horgan said that a lot of men are “anxious, even scared” to be involved in the conversation, and the event was a “terrific way to pivot that fear in a social setting” and “get men into the discussion” to help fix the ills we face.

Ahead of the next event, slated for 19 September at the Vive Cooking School, in Sydney’s Rosebery, B&T caught up with Kerry McCabe managing partner at McCabe & Partners, as well as founder and director of adland’s charity organisation UnLtd, to find out what he got from the event and why you should attend the next one.

B&T: Why is the YTP initiative important to you?

Kerry McCabe: Because 67 women were murdered by their partner last year. Because 20 per cent of women have experienced sexual violence. Because half of women have experienced sexual harassment and because we still have at least a 15 per cent pay gap.

I also believe that everyone wins — family, business and society — when leaders are genuine and effective advocates for equality and inclusion.

YTP aims to specifically help equip men with the mindset and skills to make genuine and meaningful progress. Iain Schmidt and the Innocean team do a great job in landing the work with a balance of education, tools, chat and fun.

B&T: What did you learn at the last session?

KM: I thought the ‘The Wheel of Privilege’ was impactful. It shows the extent of marginalisation and power imbalance when layering age, sex, gender, ethnicity, culture, mental health, physical ability, income, location, education, caring responsibilities and more. It puts a map on ‘privilege’ which can be a confronting awakening from one’s privileged oblivion.

B&T: What change have you made in your professional life or in your organisation as a result?

KM: Work-wise would like to think I’m less tolerant of casual shit behaviour — irrespective of motivation. More thinking about positive and collaborative leadership action versus shaming which creates disingenuous box-ticking. At home, I’m definitely more inquisitive with my 10- and 12-year-olds on their experiences, views and sometimes not OK comments.

B&T: What will it take for us not to need initiatives like YTP as an industry?

KM: A bit of bravery and being prepared to personally have a go, despite what may initially feel or actually be clumsy. If we wait for others, are scared of looking like ‘woke signallers’, or wait for risk-free opportunities to practice, we’ll be waiting generations.

