Foxtel Media Announces Line Up Of New & Returning Big Brand Sponsors For The 2024 AFL Season
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Foxtel Media today announced the high-profile brands that have signed on as sponsors for the 2024 AFL season.

Sportsbet, Pointsbet, Maccas, KFC, Red Rooster, Sixt, KIA, Carlton Draught, McCain, Bunnings Warehouse, Coles, Host Plus, Industry Super Funds, Sony, Chemist Warehouse, NAB, Ford, Toyota, AAMI, Telstra, Musashi, Ashley & Martin, Steel Blue, Drummond Golf, NIB and Harvey Norman are all returning for the 2024 season.

Three new sponsors – GMHBA, Tradie Beer and Jim Beam – have also joined the prestigious line-up.

The AFL opening round simultaneously commenced in Sydney, Gold Coast and Brisbane to grow the code in the northern markets. Four matches were played involving the Sydney Swans, the GWS Giants, the Brisbane Lions, the Gold Coast Suns and major clubs from Victoria including Melbourne, Carlton, Richmond and Collingwood.

The Foxtel Group is the sole holder of full digital rights for the AFL, which means that footy fans will be able to catch all rounds on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports in the most watchable environment.

The 2024 AFL season promises to be Foxtel Group’s biggest yet, with a plethora of returning magazine shows, the newly announced Mid Week Tackle, and another year of the Gather Round following its roaring 2023 inaugural success.

The Foxtel Group’s top on-screen talent will be buoyed by the off-season recruiting coup of Jack Riewoldt. Riewoldt, who has been part of the Fox Footy family for a number of years, will step into a full-time role following his official retirement in 2023.

This season will include more targeted and tactical squeezebacks, a new asset that allows non-AFL partners to integrate into live play, which has become increasingly sought after by brands. Foxtel Media is also offering select Quarter-Time and Three Quarter-Time Naming Rights opportunities for brands.

“The 2023 season was the highest rating AFL season of all time for the Foxtel Group, and given how things have started, we’re heading towards another sensational season of sport. More excitement and value await players, fans and advertisers alike. Our world-class technology across Foxtel Group platforms creates a premium experience for both viewers and brands. Following the success of the first NRL round in Las Vegas, our expectations are high, and we’re pumped to create a more exhilarating experience for everyone,” said Martin Medcraf, director of sports sales and brand partnerships at Foxtel Media.




