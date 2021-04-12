Former Webjet Marketing Manager Hayley Rathbone Joins Taguchi
Taguchi Marketing has today announced the appointment of Hayley Rathbone as Marketing and Communications Manager, effective immediately.
Hayley joins Taguchi after a period of maternity leave, and before that from Webjet, Australia’s leading online travel agency and a Taguchi client. Hayley worked at Webjet for more than ten years in various marketing roles, most recently as Marketing Manager.
Taguchi CEO Dean Maidment said: “Hayley’s appointment is great news for Taguchi and our clients.
“Hayley brings a depth of experience not only in marketing but also in the Taguchi system, as she was instrumental in establishing the marketing automation programs that Taguchi currently operates for Webjet.
“She will be a great asset because she has worked with our team for many years, and her experience with one of Australia’s leading and trusted brands, and her understanding of their challenges, will be of great benefit to our clients.”
Maidment said the appointment was part of Taguchi’s plans to expand its reach and awareness in Australia and across the Asia Pacific region.
Rathbone said she was delighted with the new role.
“I have gained great experience at Webjet and look forward to working with Taguchi and its clients to grow the business and build awareness across its target markets,” she said.
“I am also grateful to Webjet for the opportunities I had there.
“Moving to Taguchi is a natural transition as there are strong synergies between the two companies and they have similar cultures.”
