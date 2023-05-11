Former Salesforce Marketing Director Ginger Kidd Joins JobAdder As Chief Growth Officer

Former Salesforce Marketing Director Ginger Kidd Joins JobAdder As Chief Growth Officer
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Recruitment software platform JobAdder has announced the appointment of Ginger Kidd in the newly created role of chief growth officer.

The former Salesforce APAC marketing director joins JobAdder’s ranks as the Australian-founded business drives product innovation and customer value with its global recruitment software. Kidd brings more than 25 years of experience in B2B tech marketing roles across EMEA, the UK and APAC.

Kidd has previously held sales, marketing, and channel marketing roles at global software companies such as Oracle, Siebel Systems (later acquired by Oracle), General Electric and IBM. In 2012, she joined Salesforce and led commercial marketing for the UKI, later relocating to Australia to lead small business marketing for APAC. Immediately before starting at JobAdder, she was VP Global Marketing at global software and payments company Xplor Technologies.

“JobAdder is poised to become a global leader in recruitment software,” said Kidd. “It has an excellent product, a great foundation for success, and at its core a laser focus on customer success. You can see this throughout the incredibly dedicated team striving towards better-serving customers in all the markets we play in.”

Leveraging her experience in global tech companies, Kidd will set up the necessary foundations across marketing, partnerships, community and learning to reach the company’s strategic ambitions. Kidd is tasked with growing JobAdder’s reach, helping more recruiters and talent acquisition professionals across the globe add joy to the job of recruitment. Currently servicing more than 4,000 customers, JobAdder has successfully established itself as a strong player in the applicant tracking system (ATS) market.

CEO of JobAdder, Martin Herbst, said Kidd brings exactly the kind of experience the company was looking for. “Ginger has successfully driven multi-market growth at a pivotal time for other tech scale-up players, and her experience will be extremely valuable in helping take JobAdder to the next stage of our journey”.

Kidd’s appointment follows close on the heels of JobAdder securing another round of funding to help fuel innovation and grow its applicant tracking system (ATS) and customer relationship management (CRM) service offering.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Ginger Kidd JobAdder

Latest News

Free TV Broadcasters Over-Deliver On Local Content
  • Media

Free TV Broadcasters Over-Deliver On Local Content

Free TV today welcomed the ACMA’s release of 2021 Australian content quota compliance and FY22 content expenditure data, showing the massive commitment of commercial television broadcasters to great Australian content. Key points from ACMA’s content expenditure and Australian content quota compliance data are: • Free TV broadcasters spent more than $1.5 billion on Australian content […]

Stan Grant Steps Down From The ABC Amidst Flagrant Racial Abuse
  • Marketing

Stan Grant Steps Down From The ABC Amidst Flagrant Racial Abuse

Stan Grant has announced that he will be stepping down from his Q+A program and column after suffering blatant racial abuse following his coverage of King Charles’s coronation. “On Monday night I will present my Q+A program, then walk away. For how long? I don’t know,” wrote Grant in his final column for the ABC. […]

Friends choosing a movie to watch together at home, video on demand concept
  • Marketing

Integral Ad Science Earns Industry’s First MRC Accreditation For CTV Viewable Impressions

Integral Ad Science, today announced it has received the industry’s first accreditation for Connected TV (CTV) video viewable impressions from the Media Rating Council (MRC). Accreditation includes measurement of video-tracked ads, impressions, and related viewability metrics – including general invalid traffic detection – in CTV environments (applicable to certified traffic only). IAS is the only company […]

B&T & Tealium Want You To Come For Breakfast
  • Partner Content

B&T & Tealium Want You To Come For Breakfast

B&T disclaimer: the image here is purely for illustrative purposes & no way reflects probable breakfast served at event.

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Komo Technologies Expands Globally Opening New York Office
  • Marketing

Komo Technologies Expands Globally Opening New York Office

Australia’s leading customer engagement platform Komo Technologies has gone global. Opening an office in New York, Komo has taken its platform to the US as marketers increasingly seek to win and retain customer attention, through gamified and interactive campaigns, promotions, and reward programs to drive long-lasting loyalty. The US move follows a year of significant […]

Everyday people walking about in a world described by streams of data.
  • Marketing

Dynata Earns Neutronian’s NQI Data Quality certification

Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data company for insights, activation and measurement, today announced it has earned Neutronian’s NQI Data Quality certification, which recognises companies that prioritize maintaining the highest standards of data quality. The global certification comes after a comprehensive third-party audit of Dynata’s policies, procedures and data sets across five categories of data […]

Mamamia’s Tony Prentice Joins Fight Against Single-Use Plastic
  • Marketing

Mamamia’s Tony Prentice Joins Fight Against Single-Use Plastic

Australia’s leading provider of non-plastic, sustainable beverage packaging, WOSUP (War On Single-Use Plastic), is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Prentice to its advisory board. As the chief revenue officer of Mamamia Media Company, Prentice brings over 25 years of experience in leadership and advisory roles, with a strong focus on sales and commercial […]

Paris. France - October 3, 2017: Street fashion photo of details womens clothes and shoes. French women are one of the most stylish women in the world. shot in the street in paris
  • Marketing

Ari Foo Talks About Skye Suites’s Partnership With Afterpay Australian Fashion Week

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week (aafw) is back for its 27th year, flooding Sydney’s Carriageworks with impeccably dressed editors, designers and models from across the globe. B&T spoke to Ari Foo, area director of Sales and Marketing for SKYE Suites about the brand’s sponsorship of the iconic event. B&T:  SKYE Suites has been supporting AAFW for […]

Mark Bouris-Backed Social Platform Boa Launches To Connect Aussie Business Owners
  • Technology

Mark Bouris-Backed Social Platform Boa Launches To Connect Aussie Business Owners

Boa, a new social platform designed specifically to connect Australian business owners and entrepreneurs and to democratise professional networks. The app was created by members-only community for business owners, Club of United Businesses (CUB) and the company said it brings together the best aspects of Twitter, Reddit and LinkedIn to form a powerful media and […]

Customers Want Customisation But Almost Half Of Retailers Struggle To Categorise Shoppers
  • Technology

Customers Want Customisation But Almost Half Of Retailers Struggle To Categorise Shoppers

Two-thirds of Australian consumers want to see more discounting at retailers they shop with and almost half say that they want businesses to remember their preferences and shopping experiences to better tailor future browsing, according to a new study (lead image: Hayley Fisher, Adyen country manager ANZ). However, 44 per cent of retailers have said […]

Man of Many Production Studio and Alex Hayes Deliver Adventure-Fuelled Seiko Prospex Campaign
  • Marketing

Man of Many Production Studio and Alex Hayes Deliver Adventure-Fuelled Seiko Prospex Campaign

Seiko, the renowned Japanese watch manufacturer, has partnered with Man of Many Production Studio and Australian action influencer Alex Hayes to launch an exciting advertising campaign showcasing their latest Prospex range. The collaboration emphasises high-end production capabilities and premium-quality visuals, highlighting the adventurous spirit of the Prospex watches. Understanding the importance of resonating with the […]

TorchMedia Unveils Digital Advertising Network Across Sydney Metro Northwest Stations
  • Advertising

TorchMedia Unveils Digital Advertising Network Across Sydney Metro Northwest Stations

Transit media specialist, TorchMedia, has expanded its digital out of home offering, today announcing a new state of the art digital advertising network across all Sydney Metro Northwest stations between North Ryde and Tallawong. These new, premium digital displays will be available to advertisers later this month, consisting of high-impact portraits and large-format landscapes designed […]