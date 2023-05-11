Former Salesforce Marketing Director Ginger Kidd Joins JobAdder As Chief Growth Officer

Recruitment software platform JobAdder has announced the appointment of Ginger Kidd in the newly created role of chief growth officer.

The former Salesforce APAC marketing director joins JobAdder’s ranks as the Australian-founded business drives product innovation and customer value with its global recruitment software. Kidd brings more than 25 years of experience in B2B tech marketing roles across EMEA, the UK and APAC.

Kidd has previously held sales, marketing, and channel marketing roles at global software companies such as Oracle, Siebel Systems (later acquired by Oracle), General Electric and IBM. In 2012, she joined Salesforce and led commercial marketing for the UKI, later relocating to Australia to lead small business marketing for APAC. Immediately before starting at JobAdder, she was VP Global Marketing at global software and payments company Xplor Technologies.

“JobAdder is poised to become a global leader in recruitment software,” said Kidd. “It has an excellent product, a great foundation for success, and at its core a laser focus on customer success. You can see this throughout the incredibly dedicated team striving towards better-serving customers in all the markets we play in.”

Leveraging her experience in global tech companies, Kidd will set up the necessary foundations across marketing, partnerships, community and learning to reach the company’s strategic ambitions. Kidd is tasked with growing JobAdder’s reach, helping more recruiters and talent acquisition professionals across the globe add joy to the job of recruitment. Currently servicing more than 4,000 customers, JobAdder has successfully established itself as a strong player in the applicant tracking system (ATS) market.

CEO of JobAdder, Martin Herbst, said Kidd brings exactly the kind of experience the company was looking for. “Ginger has successfully driven multi-market growth at a pivotal time for other tech scale-up players, and her experience will be extremely valuable in helping take JobAdder to the next stage of our journey”.

Kidd’s appointment follows close on the heels of JobAdder securing another round of funding to help fuel innovation and grow its applicant tracking system (ATS) and customer relationship management (CRM) service offering.