Former Qantas & Virgin Marketer Joins Compassion Australia As CMO

Compassion Australia is pleased to announce that Steve Baird has joined the organisation as its chief marketing officer. Baird joins the Executive Team, reporting to CEO Clare Steele.

Baird is a highly regarded and accomplished senior leader and marketing executive with a passion for justice, a heart for people and a track record of marketing excellence. He has served as CEO of International Justice Mission Australia, head of marketing for Virgin Australia’s Velocity, and in various senior marketing roles with Qantas.

As head of marketing at Virgin Australia, Baird led successful brand and marketing strategies that contributed to significant membership growth from 3.5 to 10 million Velocity members over five years.

At International Justice Mission, Baird significantly raised the profile of IJM Australia, putting modern slavery on the map, and developed a three-year strategy that generated new financial resources, with donations doubling over the period.

Baird is skilled at building high-performing teams across the full suite of marketing and fundraising disciplines, including brand management, product and customer strategies, PR and communications, digital marketing, media, donor acquisition, CRM, and analytics.

“I am humbled to be taking up this opportunity with Compassion Australia,” said Baird. “I have engaged with Compassion as a supporter, in the NGO community and on the program front lines, and in all instances have been struck by the spirit of collaboration, commitment to excellence, fidelity to the Christian faith and devotion to the vulnerable. It is a rare and exciting opportunity to be taking stewardship of such a trusted brand, to help create lasting impact for the children we serve”.

Baird joins the organisation at a pivotal time of growth and geographic expansion as Compassion enters new partnerships in Australia and scales its operations across Asia.

“We are delighted to welcome Steve to our team,” said Steele. “His integrity, passion and deep commitment to the vulnerable and marginalised align perfectly with our values. As we expand our reach and explore new opportunities, I am confident that Steve will bring significant strength to our mission of releasing more children from poverty across the globe”.