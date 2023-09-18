Former Nine Editor Belinda Grant-Geary Named Head of Yahoo Finance Australia

Yahoo has appointed the award-winning editor and journalist Belinda Grant-Geary as head of Yahoo Finance Australia.

The appointment, effective immediately, will see Grant-Geary take charge of Yahoo Finance’s editorial strategy and team, reporting to Euan Black, director of content at Yahoo Australia. Yahoo Finance has seen 7 per cent growth year-on-year, with over 1.8 million monthly active users as of September 2023, and is ranked within the top 20 finance sites in Australia according to Ipsos iris data from July 2023. Yahoo Finance continues to be a preferred channel among younger consumers, with 70 per cent of readers aged between 16 to 44, 12 per cent higher than the population average.

Commenting on the appointment, Black said: “Belinda’s industry experience and knack of telling insightful and impactful stories makes her the perfect addition to the Yahoo team. At Yahoo Finance, we are committed to creating quality and engaging content which aligns perfectly with Belinda’s passion.” Grant-Geary joined with over a decade of experience in journalism, broadcast media, and digital publishing.

Prior to joining Yahoo, Grant-Geary was most recently the News and features editor at nine.com.au, where she has held a number of senior roles over the past six years. In her new role, she will continue Yahoo Finance’s focus on the cost of living, telling the stories of everyday Australians battling the current crisis. She will also help the team to create solutions-based content for readers impacted by interest rate rises and inflation.

On joining Yahoo Finance, Grant-Geary commented: “As I step into this exciting role, my main aim is to tell the stories that matter the most to Australians, particularly in these challenging times. I am joining an experienced team at Yahoo Finance who have been smashing their cost of living coverage and I look forward to helping build on this important and impactful content.”