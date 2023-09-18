Former Nine Editor Belinda Grant-Geary Named Head of Yahoo Finance Australia
Yahoo has appointed the award-winning editor and journalist Belinda Grant-Geary as head of Yahoo Finance Australia.
The appointment, effective immediately, will see Grant-Geary take charge of Yahoo Finance’s editorial strategy and team, reporting to Euan Black, director of content at Yahoo Australia. Yahoo Finance has seen 7 per cent growth year-on-year, with over 1.8 million monthly active users as of September 2023, and is ranked within the top 20 finance sites in Australia according to Ipsos iris data from July 2023. Yahoo Finance continues to be a preferred channel among younger consumers, with 70 per cent of readers aged between 16 to 44, 12 per cent higher than the population average.
Commenting on the appointment, Black said: “Belinda’s industry experience and knack of telling insightful and impactful stories makes her the perfect addition to the Yahoo team. At Yahoo Finance, we are committed to creating quality and engaging content which aligns perfectly with Belinda’s passion.” Grant-Geary joined with over a decade of experience in journalism, broadcast media, and digital publishing.
Prior to joining Yahoo, Grant-Geary was most recently the News and features editor at nine.com.au, where she has held a number of senior roles over the past six years. In her new role, she will continue Yahoo Finance’s focus on the cost of living, telling the stories of everyday Australians battling the current crisis. She will also help the team to create solutions-based content for readers impacted by interest rate rises and inflation.
On joining Yahoo Finance, Grant-Geary commented: “As I step into this exciting role, my main aim is to tell the stories that matter the most to Australians, particularly in these challenging times. I am joining an experienced team at Yahoo Finance who have been smashing their cost of living coverage and I look forward to helping build on this important and impactful content.”
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
Sorrell’s S4 On The Skids As Business Now Worth 10 Times Less Than Two Years Ago
Sir Martin Sorrell’s S4 has joined the holding companies in blaming falling tech spends for its underwhelming numbers in the first six months to June. Overnight, the London-headquarted company reported a loss before tax of £23.2 million ($A44.6 million) that saw its share price plummet 25 per cent. The company is now valued at £400 […]
IAB Launches PDOOH & Digital Audio Buying Training Modules
IAB Australia has expanded its industry education offerings with the launch of a new foundational industry training program. The first two modules, Foundations of Digital Audio Buying and Foundations of Programmatic DOOH Buying are available now, free of charge to all in the industry. Lead image: IAB Australia CEO Gai Le Roy. Two Retail Media […]
Nicole McInnes Tackles Australia’s Obesity Crisis As Digital Wellness’s New Managing Director
Digital Wellness, the company behind digital weight loss solutions, the CSIRO Total Wellbeing Diet and Mayo Clinic Diet, has today announced the appointment of Nicole McInnes as its Australian managing director. A background in developing high performance teams has seen McInnes lead companies such as Dell, AAPT, Amex, Pandora Music, WooliesX, eHarmony, and most recently, […]
Hearing Australia Releases Upbeat New Campaign Via The Station Agency
In collaboration with The Station Agency, Hearing Australia today announces the launch of a playful, emotive campaign that challenges stereotypes and celebrates the vibrant lives of Australians with hearing difficulties. The campaign marks a significant step forward in redefining the perception of individuals using hearing devices as they embrace life to the fullest. With regard […]
Monday TV Ratings: Block Sees Off All Comers, As HYBPA? Cooks MKR In Battle Of The Acronyms
Viewers preferred gags to gastronomy last night as 10’s Have You Been Paying Attention? pulled off a sneaky win over Seven’s MKR. The comedy show pulled 559,000 viewers according to OzTAM metro numbers, while the Manu-led foodie show could only do 534,000. However, no one could beat The Block for entertainment, it managed 634,000. Still […]
Tiger Beer’s Puffer Jacket Cools You Down In The Heat
Today, Tiger Beer announced its collaboration with fashion designer Izzy Du, who is known for revolutionising outerwear in London, to create the world’s first puffer jacket with a beer-powered cooling system made specifically to keep you cool in tropical heat. Created with the help of BBH Singapore and LePub APAC, now people all over the […]
Scope3 Launches Universal Access To Adland Industry Emissions Data
Scope3 has launched universal access to the industry emissions data in its platform, providing greater visibility into the carbon footprint of the digital advertising ecosystem. The company said the launch represents a “significant departure” from the industry’s “fragmented approach to decarbonisation.” “The first step to tackling rising carbon emissions is ensuring the industry has access […]
Telstra’s Belong Partners With The Sydney Sixers Men’s & Women’s Teams
Belong is proud to announce its partnership with the Sydney Sixers Men’s and Women’s teams, marking the launch of a three-year contract with the club and Belong’s first major sporting sponsorship. The partnership will see Belong support Sydney Sixers’ mission to empower all fans and players to embrace their individuality regardless of age, gender and […]
Melbourne Racing Club Unveils “It’s Time to Re-Wild” Campaign For Caulfield Cup Carnival Via East of Everything & TABOO.
The Melbourne Racing Club (MRC) is inviting racegoers to grab the weekend tribe and experience a different kind of Spring Carnival via a new campaign from creative collaborators East of Everything and TABOO. “It’s Time to Re-Wild” is an open invitation to break out of our collective post-covid, post Winter malaise and embrace a vibrant […]
A Dreamy Musical Sweeps The Nation Via Ecosa & Bullfrog
Australian mattress company, Ecosa has launched their first brand campaign demonstrating the undeniable power of a good night’s sleep. The campaign was brought to life by Bullfrog’s internal production studio in collaboration with Canadian comedy director, Aleysa Young. In her first Australian campaign, The Workin’ Moms and Ginny and Georgia director brought an eye and […]
Study: Over A Quarter Of Agencies Lost 10% Of Staff From Stress & Burnout In 2023
Teamwork.com, the all-in-one operations and project management platform for client work, has surveyed 512 agency leaders globally to uncover how they are adapting to the biggest operational challenges facing the industry. The results, which have been published in the Teamwork.com State of Agency Operations Report, reveal a host of external and internal pressures impacting agency growth, […]
Black Friday Set To Break $7 Billion
The rising cost of living and declining consumer spending in key categories are not going to dampen Australians’ enthusiasm for Black Friday, with people expected to spend up big during this sales season according to new research from strategic insights consultancy Nature. More than 10 million Australians will reach for their credit cards and wallets […]
Saatchi & Saatchi Nabs Mandie Van Der Merwe & Avish Gordhan From Dentsu As Joint Chief Creatives
Saatchi & Saatchi Australia today announced Mandie van der Merwe and Avish Gordhan, the multi-award-winning creative duo, as the agency’s new joint chief creative officers. Lead image L-R: L to R: Dave Bowman, chief creative officer, Publicis Groupe ANZ; Patrick Rowe, CEO, Saatchi & Saatchi Australia; Mandie van der Merwe; Avish Gordhan. The pair had […]
Snap Inc. & News Corp Ink Deal To Launch Content On Snapchat
Snap Inc. announced a new content partnership with News Corp Australia to bring news.com.au and Vogue Australia to Snapchat. Australians will be able to enjoy the content on topics from general and celebrity news, to the latest fashion and lifestyle updates, all on Snapchat’s Stories tab. The Stories platform, where Snapchatters are informed and entertained […]
Jaywing Wins a2 Milk’s SEO & Digital PR
Data, creative and performance marketing agency Jaywing has been appointed by The a2 Milk Company (a2MC) to lead SEO and to amplify digital content and PR across its suite of platforms. Jaywing won the business following a competitive pitch and will initially focus on the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands, as well as consulting […]
WARC: Companies That Invest In Brand Awareness Perform Better On Digital Marketplaces
WARC in partnership with brand tracking company Tracksuit, and WARC sibling company Perpetua, provider of e-commerce advertising optimisation and intelligence, have today released new research into the role of brand in helping performance marketing work harder. The new study, ‘Growth Efficiency: Marketing’s Existential Metric’, based on an analysis of ads on Amazon, shows that building […]
Bill McDonald To Replace Ray Hadley On Brisbane’s 4BC Mornings
Award-winning journalist and broadcaster Bill McDonald (lead image) has been named as the new host of 4BC Mornings, completing the live and local line up across the revamped station. With more than 35 years’ media experience across news and sport, including coverage of Commonwealth and Olympic Games, and a Clarion Award for his coverage of […]
Why Businesses Are Renewing Their Focus On Customer Experience
In this guest post, Ashley Diffey (lead image), the VP sales APAC and Japan at Ping Identity, says as brands increasingly face issues with a customer’s loyalty, customer experience is increasingly coming back to the fore… In the recent full-year results season in Australia, one topic was repeatedly raised in presentation slide decks, speeches and […]
How To Select The Right Marketing Operations Partner
In this guest post, Sara Brown (lead image), Australian business manager at n3 Hub, offers expert tips to choosing the right marketing operations partner… In today’s evolving economic landscape, where consumer preferences are shifting and technological innovations are reshaping methods of engagement, businesses must constantly refine their marketing strategies to remain competitive. One essential element […]
Quest Unveils “Quest Brings You Home” Via Weld Stories
Quest Apartment Hotels (Quest), a leading Australian serviced apartment operator, has announced the official launch of its national TVC campaign titled “Quest Brings You Home”, featuring award-winning singer, songwriter, Holly Throsby’s rendition of the iconic Master Apprentice rock ballad, It’s Because I Love You. The campaign, via Weld Stories, showcases Quest’s commitment to providing uniquely […]
Arid Zone Scoops Four Big Wins At Industry Awards Night
Arid Zone has won four categories at the 2023 Australasian Promotional Products Association (APPA) Awards Night held in Sydney last week for their collaboration with Coors (Good Drinks Australia), TCL (via Agency Clutch Media) and the Victorian Department of Education. Submissions in the Sustainable/Eco Friendly, Consumer Programs/Gift With Purchase and Event Merchandise categories were each […]
Forty Winks Gets Brand Relaunch With “The Unslept” Campaign Via Akcelo
Why does it feel narcoleptic Geoff from The Wiggles would be the perfect Forty Winks brand ambassador?
Meta Denies WhatsApp Ads Are In The Works
Much like a dark plume emanating from the oven, this has a bit of the 'where there's smoke, there's fire' about it.
Is This The PSA Of The Year? US Police Violence Towards Black Drivers Highlighted In Chilling TVC
Most PSAs are there to remind you to quit the gaspers or eat fruit. This one's about the dangers of shooting people.
Liquorland Says ‘Cheers!’ In Biggest Ever Brand Campaign Via Bashful Group
Work with arseholes? Partner giving you the shits? Realign your chakras instantly with a trip to Liquorland.
Burberry Panned For London Fashion Week Activations “Mocking Working Class”
Fabled fashion house Burberry in strife for mocking the working class. Less concerned by its predictably bland clothes.
Sunday TV Ratings: The Block Gets One Back Over The Voice, As Seven & Nine Go Down To The Wire
The Block-Voice tussle is TV's version of the cobra and the mongoose. That's not to infer Scott Cam is a bitey rodent.
100% Of Brandspace’s Network Is Now Available For Programmatic Transactions
Scentre Group’s in-house media and advertising division, BrandSpace has refined its exclusive Screen network product suite to meet market demands. A primary focus of this work has been the advancement of its programmatic offering with 100 per cent of Scentre Group’s digital out of home network now enabled through this platform. This innovation and full-scale […]
Nudie Bares All In New Campaign Via Bench & Lionize
Nothing delivers a badly-needed vitamin hit like a Nudie. Yet, that's not to discredit beer's folic acid & vitamin B.
Richard Morgan Joins M&C Saatchi Group As ECD For Woolies’ Greenhouse Collective
Richard Morgan's weekly grocery shop just got a little more expensive as he moves onto M&C's Woolies' business.
Slingshot Restructures With New Account Wins
Slingshot has announced new client wins that sadly it hasn't described as a David and Goliath battle.
IMAA Demands That The Queensland Government Supports Independent Media Agencies
Annastacia Palaszczuk not only has daily attacks in The Australian to worry about, with the IMAA ramping up the vitriol.
Elle Magazine To Return & Everything Else You Need To Know From Are Media’s Upfronts
The word magazine or print barely getting a mention at the Are Media's upfronts last Friday.
Are Media Unveils Omnichannel Content Commerce Plans
Are Media has used its upfronts to unveile its strategy to transform the company into an omnichannel content commerce powerhouse. Key elements of the strategy, which was revealed at an event for nearly 200 marketers and media agency partners at the Art Gallery of NSW, include a new digital destination and content commerce hub for […]
Are Media Set To Transform The Weekly & Home Beautiful Into Digital Commerce Hub
Are Media has used its upfronts to unveil two key initiatives to help transform its business with the official launch of a new digital destination and content commerce hub for The Australian Women’s Weekly and the unveiling of the new Home Beautiful digital marketplace. Originally part of the Now to Love online entertainment centre, The […]
Are Media Releases The Playbook For Connecting Across Social
Pace and proliferation, post-truth and misinformation, privacy protection, and integrity and governance are the four major forces framing evolution in the world of women’s content on social media, as revealed today in the Social Currency Playbook, Are Media’s flagship thought leadership study for 2023. Completed in partnership with Australia’s leading cultural insights agency, The Lab, […]