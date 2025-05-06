AdvertisingNewsletter

Former MiQ Director Aimee Gossage Joins Audience Group As Head Of Investment

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Aimee Gossage.

Independent media strategy and advertising agency Audience Group has appointed Aimee Gossage as its head of investment.

Audience Group said it strengthens its buying edge and locks in a “sharper focus” on commercial performance across its media operations.

In the newly created role, Gossage will lead Audience Group’s media buying function and ensure clients benefit from the agency’s strategic media partnerships and commercial agreements. Her remit includes forging high-value vendor relationships and leading the trading team to deliver better business outcomes through smarter investment decisions.

Gossage brings more than 15 years of commercial and media experience across the Australian digital advertising landscape.

Most recently, she was sales director at MiQ, following nearly six years at Quantcast where she led strategic sales and digital transformation initiatives, helping clients navigate programmatic advertising, AI, and cross-vertical campaigns.

Earlier, she held senior leadership roles at REA Group, driving media strategy for major agency clients, and spent time at Network Ten and other leading media businesses, honing her skills in digital trading, commercial partnerships, and strategic planning.

“I’ve never worked agency-side, and I was exploring some interesting ad tech sales opportunities,” said Gossage. “But James and Tom offered something rare: the chance to co-create a role that aligned with their goals and matched my commercial background.”

“I’ve worked with James from the vendor side for a decade, and I’m genuinely humbled to be part of Audience Group’s leadership team for this next phase of growth,” Gossage said. “It’s still early days, but I’m already seeing where I can lean in, support the team, and contribute to the commercial momentum the agency has clearly been building.”

McDonald described Gossage as the final piece to Audience Group’s management team puzzle.

“Aimee brings a sharp commercial lens and a fresh perspective on agency investment. She’s got a deep understanding of what media partners want, and how to create win-win deals that benefit our clients. We’re thrilled to have her on board.”

Related posts:

  1. “Labor Front-Loaded Messaging, Liberals Were Always Playing Catch-Up”: How Strategy Trumped Spend In The 2025 Federal Election
  2. Havas’s Creative Comms Agency One Green Bean Promotes Amber Abbott To CEO
  3. Attivo Group Hires Tumbleturn Marketing Advisory’s Anthony Gregorio As Executive Chairman
  4. New Business Winners: WPP Scrubs Up With L’Oréal, 72andSunny Checks Out With Big W
TAGGED:
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

‘Check Your Sources’ – Pravda Australia’s ‘Portal Kombat’ Operation
‘It Rewards Braver, Bolder Creativeʼ – Paper Moose Launches AI-Powered Creative Testing Tool
SNL Roasts Forever 21 Going Bust With ‘Forever 31’ Spoof, As Brand Cites Fast Fashion Competition & Failing To Move With Consumers Key To Downfall
The Independent Media Agencies Of Australia Announces Relaunch Of ‘Pitch-Chella’: Applications Now Open
Register Lost your password?