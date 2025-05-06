Former MiQ Director Aimee Gossage Joins Audience Group As Head Of Investment

Independent media strategy and advertising agency Audience Group has appointed Aimee Gossage as its head of investment.

Audience Group said it strengthens its buying edge and locks in a “sharper focus” on commercial performance across its media operations.

In the newly created role, Gossage will lead Audience Group’s media buying function and ensure clients benefit from the agency’s strategic media partnerships and commercial agreements. Her remit includes forging high-value vendor relationships and leading the trading team to deliver better business outcomes through smarter investment decisions.

Gossage brings more than 15 years of commercial and media experience across the Australian digital advertising landscape.

Most recently, she was sales director at MiQ, following nearly six years at Quantcast where she led strategic sales and digital transformation initiatives, helping clients navigate programmatic advertising, AI, and cross-vertical campaigns.

Earlier, she held senior leadership roles at REA Group, driving media strategy for major agency clients, and spent time at Network Ten and other leading media businesses, honing her skills in digital trading, commercial partnerships, and strategic planning.

“I’ve never worked agency-side, and I was exploring some interesting ad tech sales opportunities,” said Gossage. “But James and Tom offered something rare: the chance to co-create a role that aligned with their goals and matched my commercial background.”

“I’ve worked with James from the vendor side for a decade, and I’m genuinely humbled to be part of Audience Group’s leadership team for this next phase of growth,” Gossage said. “It’s still early days, but I’m already seeing where I can lean in, support the team, and contribute to the commercial momentum the agency has clearly been building.”

McDonald described Gossage as the final piece to Audience Group’s management team puzzle.

“Aimee brings a sharp commercial lens and a fresh perspective on agency investment. She’s got a deep understanding of what media partners want, and how to create win-win deals that benefit our clients. We’re thrilled to have her on board.”