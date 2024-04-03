Former BBDO Global Director Launches Purpose-Led Agency: Uncommon Kind

Jenn Chin, former BBDO Global Board Director, has launched a purpose-led consultancy, Uncommon Kind, aimed at empowering brands and businesses to make a credible positive impact on society and the environment.

As corporate responsibility and sustainability become paramount, Uncommon Kind aims to challenge the choice between purpose or profit, helping businesses adapt to purpose-led growth.

Recognizing that many organisations want to fill the gap between good intentions and taking action, Uncommon Kind aims to catalyze positive change for businesses and communities with its global network of specialists that includes strategy, production, cultural advisory, music and creative.

The consultancy’s first project is an impact program in partnership with production company Fulton Street Media Group and award-winning NGO Eco-Soap Bank. The program aims to tackle the issue of nearly half a million children dying each year, in most cases, from preventable diseases because they do not have access to clean water, soap, and hygiene education.

A purpose-built and partner-ready creative solution to a global problem, Uncommon Kind is flipping the traditional campaign structure on its head by delivering a market-ready activation that is looking for a values-aligned brand or business to contribute the funds required to co-create the final touches.

The program features the SOAPLAY Song, which leverages the relationship between music and memory to foster positive behavioural change. It is the first project in the stable designed to teach children how to wash their hands properly and help Eco-Soap Bank expand its capacity in Cambodia and Tanzania, bringing soap to people who need it the most.

Uncommon Kind will seek value-aligned brands and businesses to partner and bring the concept to life.

Designed to flip the regular model on its head, Uncommon Kind has created a marketable product designed to save time and stress for brands, demonstrating that purpose-led solutions can be easy to get onboard with.

“Purpose isn’t a trend. It is a strategic, pragmatic growth move that links people, planet and profit. We firmly believe that businesses have a critical role to play in driving change,” said Chin.

“While there is no quick fix to many of the challenges corporates face, we believe we can help fast-track transformational purpose instead of convenient purpose”.

“Uncommon Kind aims to take the overwhelm, drama and judgment out of doing good while doing good business”.

Uncommon Kind helps design and deploy purpose-led initiatives, such as business strategy, marketing, brand communications, employee engagement, NPD, innovation, and supply chains.Strategic partners of Uncommon Kind include Mutual Value Labs, Oxford University, Said Business School, and impact partners in the form of NFPs, social enterprises, and award-winning NGOs.