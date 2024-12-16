Forget Storytelling: Why “Storysensing” Will Rule PR In 2025

With the average human attention span now less than nine seconds, PR must evolve to meet audiences where they are. Enter storysensing: an approach that connects organisations to the right stories at the right time by harnessing data, intuition, and generative AI. In this op-ed, Jasmin Hyde, founder of Hyde & Seek Communications, unpacks why it’s set to redefine PR in 2025 and beyond.

What is storysensing?

While storytelling is the art of crafting narratives to engage audiences, storysensing shifts the focus to:

Recognising stories that audiences are already engaged with

Finding authentic ways for brands to join these conversations

Moving beyond broadcasting messages to actively listening and responding in real-time

IKEA Spain’s “Stay Home” campaign is a standout example. Sensing a craving for emotional comfort over crisis messaging during the pandemic, IKEA reframed the home as a refuge, delivering an empathetic and resonant message; something AI alone might have missed. And as things become more automated, the more valuable human touch (such as intuition) becomes.

Why storysensing is critical now

With more apps, faster news cycles, and content being churned out every millisecond, audiences are more discerning than ever. Storysensing isn’t just a strategy, it’s now crucial for brands to cut through the noise and maintain credibility. Here’s why storysensing is particularly timely in 2025:

Authenticity and purpose

Today, with 84% of people globally stating that a brand’s values must align with their own, demonstrating authenticity and purpose has never been more crucial. Storysensing tailors content to audience needs and priorities, ensuring it resonates emotionally and builds lasting connections.

Balancing ethics with efficiency

As AI becomes more prevalent, audiences are increasingly wary of impersonal or overly automated PR and brand touchpoints. Storysensing bridges this divide, combining data-driven insights with human intuition to craft campaigns that are genuine and meaningful while remaining efficient.

Relevance in real-time

In a world where trends can rise and fall within hours, storysensing enables PR professionals to identify emerging conversations, trends, and sentiment, allowing them to adapt messaging instantly. This strengthens a brand’s position as connected and culturally aware—increasingly important to today’s audiences.

The mechanics of storysensing

Storysensing blends intuition with cutting-edge tools. It begins with understanding the current Zeitgeist, the cultural trends shaping public opinion, and incorporates:

Data analytics to uncover what audiences care about most

Social listening platforms to track real-time discussions

Audience behaviour insights to sense emerging interests.

Below is a visualisation of how storysensing works.

Example #1: Australian Open 2024 Sustainability Push

By leveraging storysensing, Tennis Australia tapped into rising audience interest in sustainability, introducing zero-waste initiatives, including a 99% reduction in single-use plastic at the event. The campaign struck a chord with eco-conscious audiences, resulting in international media coverage and cementing Tennis Australia’s position as a leader in sustainable sports.

Example #2: The World Health Organisation (WHO) COVID-19 Myth-Busting Campaign

Through storysensing, the WHO identified misinformation trends during the pandemic and launched the “Stop the Spread” campaign to counter myths with credible facts. The initiative reduced vaccine hesitancy, curbed misinformation, and cemented the WHO’s position as a trusted voice during a global crisis.

These campaigns showcase the power of storysensing to anticipate audience priorities, positioning organisations and brands as relevant and credible voices.

Harnessing technology for storysensing

Technology is the cornerstone of our storysensing era, giving PR professionals the tools to anticipate trends and craft messaging with precision. Here’s how technology powers storysensing:

Generative AI for trends and messaging strategy

Tools like ChatGPT or Jasper revolutionise how communications teams approach storytelling by uncovering insights buried in large datasets. They can help to:

Understand audience emotions by identifying public sentiment trends

Predict emerging topics based on historical patterns

Create tailored, audience-specific messaging using data

Natural Language Processing (e.g., IBM Watson, Google Natural Language) for emotions

Understanding the nuances of audience feedback is critical for crafting impactful messaging. Natural Language Processing (NLP) tools help communications professionals:

Analyse audience tone and sentiment in real time to align messaging with public mood

Detect underlying themes and emotions, enabling brands to forge deeper, emotional connections

NLP insights provide an additional layer of emotional intelligence to humanise campaigns or messaging, drawing in audiences on a deeper level.

Social listening (e.g. Hootsuite Insights, Talkwalker)

Social listening platforms offer PR teams a window into the conversations shaping public discourse, enabling them to:

Spot and act on trends before they peak, providing brands a competitive edge

Understand how audiences perceive a message or campaign concept in real time

Authentically join ongoing conversations to build credibility and trust among audiences

By having their finger on the pulse of social platforms, brands and organisations can authentically lead conversations rather than follow them.

The bottom line

With the PR landscape more crowded than ever, storysensing provides brands and organisations with contextual relevance, the ability to adapt campaigns with real-time feedback, and enhanced credibility through timely and relevant communication. Looking ahead, as technologies like augmented reality (AR) integrate with PR strategies, storysensing will become even more immersive, redefining how we connect with audiences.

Storysensing is the ultimate competitive advantage in PR today; the perfect way to stay agile and relevant to audiences who have less time to spare.