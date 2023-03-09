Ford Unveils “Men’s Only” Ford Explorer, With No GPS Or Heaters…

There’s not an award for the best ad on international women’s day, but if there was, I think Ford might have nabbed it.

The venerable vehicle brand put a unique twist on the classic and well-trodden car ad, by putting out an ad for the “Men’s Only” Ford Explorer on IWD.

The ad opens with a deep classic American man’s voice saying “For the first time ever, we’ve completely reimagined the automobile – introducing the men’s only Ford Explorer”.

The swanky black car appears an attractive buy, at first….

Our narrator becomes audibly concerned, however, when he begins to list all of the things the vehicle is missing…

“With no windshield wipers”.

“No heater”.

“No turn signals, wait no rear-view mirror. No GPS! Are you kidding!?”.

He finally realizes why it’s so defective.

“Ah, it’s missing all the parts invented by women. Wow, whose great idea was that?”.

The voice then thanks to the “visionary” automotive work completed by women, past, present, and future.

Good work Ford!