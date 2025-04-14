Ford & Geelong Cats Celebrate Partnership’s Centenary In Stirring Work Via Accordion & Super-Sub

This year marks a century of partnership between Ford Australia and the Geelong Cats, making it the world’s longest-running partnership in professional sport.

This new film ‘Forever Ford’, voiced by proud Geelong native Guy Pearce, and produced by Accordion is marking the event. It’s directed by Ethan McLean, with creative and strategy by McLean and Andrew Clarke of Super-Sub.

“The film captures the spirit of the city, its unwavering community pride, and the legacy of two iconic institutions woven into Geelong’s DNA,” said Accordion EP and partner, Greg Toolen.

“With Ethan’s direction and Pearce’s unmistakable voice guiding the narrative, the piece strikes an emotional chord with past, present and future generations of fans.”

“There was literally one brief in the world for this type of work, and the chance to craft a story that recognises the past, while leaning into the enduring spirit of progress was an honour,” said Super-Sub’s Andrew Clarke. “This partnership should be globally regarded as a benchmark of what’s possible.”

“For more than 100 years, Ford and the Geelong Cats have grown together, faced challenges together, and celebrated countless wins, on and off the field,” said Ford Australia’s Director of Marketing, Ambrose Henderson. “This film is a reflection of that shared journey and the incredible community that connects us.”

“Geelong Cats’ association with Ford Australia is a partnership like no other,” added Geelong Football Club COO, Marcus King. “We have shared in memorable moments together and have a deep connection that showcases loyalty to, not just each other, but to the people of Geelong. Forever Ford is a film that encapsulates the legacy and bond between both organisations and looks forward to what is to come.”

Credits

Clients: Ford Australia & Geelong Cats

Creative & Strategy: Andrew Clarke (Super-Sub) and Ethan McLean

Production: Accordion Productions (EPs: Greg Toolen and Adam Litchfield)

Director: Ethan McLean