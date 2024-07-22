Football Australia Partners With Ogilvy On “Dream Team” AI-Powered Match Recaps For Kids

Football Australia has partnered with Ogilvy to unveil the “Dream Team”, an AI and Children’s Book inspired podcast series that will tell the story of the Tillies’ Paris 2024 campaign, harnessing the excitement of

the Games to grow the popularity and participation of football amongst the next generation.

The Matildas will start their Paris 2024 Olympic Games campaign against world-ranked number four, Germany at 3.00am AEST 25 July. In fact, all of Australia’s three group stage matches during the Games kick-off at 3.00am AEST, making it a challenge for young fans, both new and old, to cheer on the Matildas.

However, through the Dream Team Storytime series, fans of all ages will be able to listen via the magic of AI, Matildas’ captain Steph Catley tell the story of the match which occurred while they were in bed dreaming.

Following every Australian match, Football Australia will release on Spotify and Apple Podcasts a new story – narrated with Catley’s own voice – with short, animated clips to assist with the storytelling.

Football Australia CEO James Johnson said: “The Dream Team series is a groundbreaking initiative that underscores our commitment to connecting with the next generation of football fans. By blending the excitement of the Matildas’ Olympic journey with the magic of storytelling, we hope to inspire young Australians to dream big and engage with the beautiful game.

“We understand the challenge posed by the early kick-off times, but with the Dream Team series, younger fans can relive the thrill of the Matildas’ matches in a way that fits their schedules. This innovative approach allows us to bring the joy and excitement of the Olympic Games into homes across Australia, ensuring that no one misses out on the action.

“Partnering with Ogilvy on this project has been an incredible experience. Their creative expertise, combined with our shared passion for football, has resulted in a series that is not only entertaining but also educational. We believe this collaboration will leave a lasting impact on the sport and help cultivate a lifelong love for football among young Australians,” Johnson concluded.

Each Dream Team story will be written in real-time during and immediately after the match, with each episode being released later that day. Football Australia is delighted to be working with Hillary Badger on the Dream

Team project, a published author of over 20 books for young readers and the executive creative director at Ogilvy Melbourne.

Badger explains: “The Matildas are Australia’s most loved sporting team, and they made a huge impact culturally during the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Football Australia and Ogilvy captured the team’s never-say-die attitude with the ‘Til It’s Done’ campaign, which the whole nation adopted. The Matildas really symbolise a celebration of women’s sporting achievements that was long overdue.

“Maintaining that spotlight during one of the biggest sporting events is important to get the next generation into sport. With the Matildas games in France kicking off 3am Australian eastern standard time, it’s a bit past

the bedtime of the kids the team is looking to inspire.

“The Dream Team series answers that creative challenge. Matildas games will be written up in the form of children’s stories, ready to be downloaded and listened to only hours after each match concludes. Kids don’t need to miss out on the inspiration that the Matildas will provide during their Paris campaign.”

As part of the Dream Team project, Ogilvy is responsible for the creative idea, illustration, writing, AI build, and asset rollout.