Football Australia & Milo Team Up For Leading Grassroots Partnership
Football Australia has joined forces with Milo to become an Official Partner of MiniRoos.
In 2023, almost 240,000 children participated in MiniRoos, which is Australian football’s official junior football program; a highly popular offering which is fun, inclusive, and family-focused specifically designed for boys and girls of all abilities aged 4 – 12, covering pre-school through to primary school years.
The partnership comes at a time where overall participation in football for 2023 grew by 12 per cent to 1,715,441 participants, with a notable 8 per cent increase in outdoor football registrations from the previous year^.
Upon welcoming Milo to the Football Australia (FA) family, FA CEO James Johnson said, “We are thrilled to welcome iconic brand, Milo as official partner of the highly popular MiniRoos program”.
“This exciting new partnership brings together two of Australia’s most-loved brands in Milo and MiniRoos to deliver the number one junior sporting program in the country at a time where participation and registration numbers are surging buoyed by the performances of our Subway Socceroos and CommBank Matildas, who continue to capture the hearts and minds of Australians”.
“Together with Milo, we will provide a greater opportunity for more girls and boys to participate in football by delivering a positive playing environment for children aged 4 – 12 nationwide. This increased participation in MiniRoos will support Aussie kids to become more active, underpin growth in youth and senior football, and lay the platform for the future success of Australia’s national teams”.
“This partnership with Milo further demonstrates Football Australia’s efforts to work with brands which align with our own values, and we look forward to delivering more MiniRoos’ programs that ever before, which will have a lasting impact on the participant and the sport for many years to come,” concluded James Johnson.
Across the partnership, Football Australia and Milo will meaningfully engage with participants across bespoke MiniRoos programs; Kick-Off, Club, and Sporting Schools.
In addition, the Milo brand will feature on MiniRoos participants and coaching workforce apparel, gain access to sampling opportunities including at Football Australia events, integration into MiniRoos education resources, plus Football Australia digital channels and social media activity. The partnership will also see MiniRoos gain broad exposure through prominent marketing and retail opportunities.
Driven by a firm belief that sport is a great teacher, Nestlé Dairy Business Manager Rebecca Dobbins said, “Milo promotes the idea that the values learned through sports can be applied to life, so we are thrilled to provide access to sports activities through our partnership with Football Australia and MiniRoos.”
“It’s the perfect timing, as the sport grows, to help support the momentum of grassroots activities – something that’s been close to the heart of the Milo brand for many decades,” Dobbins said.
Milo is the latest leading domestic or international brand to join or review with Football Australia alongside existing partners Nike, CommBank, Subway, Cadbury, CUPRA, LEGO, and Qantas.
