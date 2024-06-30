Foot Locker Charges Into Basketball Australia Partnership

Basketball Australia and Foot Locker have announced a new partnership that will see the global footwear and apparel retailer join as a major partner of the Australian men’s national basketball team, the Boomers. The investment solidifies Foot Locker’s commitment to hoops and sneaker culture and its unwavering support for the growth and development of basketball at all levels in Australia.

As part of the partnership, the Boomers will proudly sport the Foot Locker logo on their official game day shorts, debuting at the Ford BALLIN’24 series at John Cain Arena in July, before continuing with their pre-Olympics exhibition matches in Abu Dhabi against the USA and Serbia. Foot Locker will receive extensive media exposure across various platforms, including on-court signage during national broadcasts and will supply prizes for the half-time competitions during the highly-anticipated Boomers vs China games. Additionally, Foot Locker will support the Boomers and Opals Super Camp in July and provide exclusive deals and prizes for the 500 participants. The Super Camp will serve as a pivotal platform for cultivating talent and instilling a passion for the game in the next generation of basketball athletes.

To connect and engage Foot Locker customers and the wider basketball community, select players from the Boomers squad will make their first appearance at the Foot Locker store at QV, Melbourne, on Wednesday, June 26th, for a series of exclusive meet-and-greets. Fans eager to secure a spot at this special event are encouraged to follow Foot Locker’s Instagram and TikTok for further details.

“Teaming up with Foot Locker feels like a homecoming for me,” said Boomers point guard Josh Giddey. “Growing up, Foot Locker was where I’d go to gear up for game day and now, in a year we strive for gold, they are by our side for this journey. I am excited to rep our new game day kit, meet with our passionate Foot Locker fans, and see the impact of this partnership on the basketball community nationwide”.

“It’s great to have Foot Locker as a supporter of the Boomers program, which is adding to their ongoing contributions to Australian basketball,” said Jason Smith, Basketball Australia’s EGM of High Performance. “We have a big year ahead, and our success on the court is only possible with partners like Foot Locker behind us.”

Foot Locker’s partnership with the Boomers is the latest investment in its basketball offence as it continues to impact positively and champion hoops culture across the country. The collaboration complements Foot Locker’s longstanding support of Basketball Australia’s National Championships (U14, U16, U18, U20, and School level) and ongoing commitment to the NBL1, WNBL, NBL and globally recognised streetball event, Summer Jam.

“Foot Locker is committed to fuelling the culture, passion and excitement of basketball at all competitive and community levels in Australia,” said Brendan Graham, senior director of marketing for Asia Pacific. “Our basketball partnerships ensure we are there with the right product and service for an athlete’s journey from junior camps and tournaments to the highest professional level. The Boomers squad, filled with local and NBA talent, represents the pinnacle of this journey. We’re proud to partner with Basketball Australia and celebrate the impact of basketball from local courts to the world stage”.